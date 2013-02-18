MUMBAI Feb 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures edged higher on Monday, bolstered by gains in Malaysian
palm oil prices and as rainfall in northern India over the last
few days is likely to delay supplies from the new season
rapeseed crop.
* Malaysian palm oil futures gained, snapping three straight
sessions of losses, as investors expect strong export demand
seen in the first half of the month to reduce stocks.
* Many districts in key rapeseed producing states Uttar
Pradesh and Rajasthan received rainfall over the weekend.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
closed 0.21 percent higher at 708.3 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery
ended up 1.02 percent at 3,254.5 rupees per 100 kg,
while the rapeseed contract for April edged up 0.87
percent to 3,478 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
by 0.7 rupees to 735.60 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by
19 rupees to 3,385 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed climbed by 10 rupees to 3,960 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rose on talks of the government freeing
up curbs on the sector, but the spot market continued to be
subdued in the absence of any triggers.
* The key March sugar contract ended up 1.28 percent
at 3,171 rupees per 100 kg.
* Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday his ministry
favours a proposal to raise the production tax on the sugar
sector, if mills were freed from an obligation to sell the
sweetener at lower prices for public distribution.
* Spot sugar fell by 3 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures ended steady as lower level buying
outweighed sluggish demand and rising arrivals from the new
season crop.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
closed down 0.11 percent at 3,457 rupees per 100 kg.
* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, and are likely to rise in
the coming weeks, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by
61 rupees to 3,632 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to a pick-up
in supplies from the new season crop amid subdued local demand.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
ended 1.13 percent lower at 13,355 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera fell by 122 rupees to 13,868 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose more than 2 percent on depleting
stocks and thin supplies.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
closed up 2.8 percent at 37,935 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose by 200 rupees to 41,020 rupees per 100 kg
at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns over lower
output, though supplies from the new season crop and higher
carry-forward stocks restricted the upside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
rose 0.53 percent to 6,416 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric rose by 24 rupees to 5,495 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh.
Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav