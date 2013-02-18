MUMBAI Feb 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher on Monday, bolstered by gains in Malaysian palm oil prices and as rainfall in northern India over the last few days is likely to delay supplies from the new season rapeseed crop.

* Malaysian palm oil futures gained, snapping three straight sessions of losses, as investors expect strong export demand seen in the first half of the month to reduce stocks.

* Many districts in key rapeseed producing states Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan received rainfall over the weekend.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.21 percent higher at 708.3 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery ended up 1.02 percent at 3,254.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April edged up 0.87 percent to 3,478 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 0.7 rupees to 735.60 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 19 rupees to 3,385 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed by 10 rupees to 3,960 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on talks of the government freeing up curbs on the sector, but the spot market continued to be subdued in the absence of any triggers.

* The key March sugar contract ended up 1.28 percent at 3,171 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday his ministry favours a proposal to raise the production tax on the sugar sector, if mills were freed from an obligation to sell the sweetener at lower prices for public distribution.

* Spot sugar fell by 3 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended steady as lower level buying outweighed sluggish demand and rising arrivals from the new season crop.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery closed down 0.11 percent at 3,457 rupees per 100 kg.

* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by 61 rupees to 3,632 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to a pick-up in supplies from the new season crop amid subdued local demand.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery ended 1.13 percent lower at 13,355 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera fell by 122 rupees to 13,868 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose more than 2 percent on depleting stocks and thin supplies.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery closed up 2.8 percent at 37,935 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose by 200 rupees to 41,020 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns over lower output, though supplies from the new season crop and higher carry-forward stocks restricted the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery rose 0.53 percent to 6,416 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric rose by 24 rupees to 5,495 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)