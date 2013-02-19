MUMBAI Feb 19 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
rose on Tuesday due to a rise in overseas prices and on thin
supplies of soybeans in local spot markets, while rapeseed ended
flat as hopes of a bumper crop weighed.
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher, tracking gains in
soybeans after disappointing rains in Argentina raised the
prospect of a smaller crop.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
closed 0.34 percent higher at 710.7 rupees per 10 kg.
* The soybean contract for March delivery jumped
1.55 percent to 3,305 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed
contract for April ended down 0.12 percent at 3,474
rupees per 100 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth
this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the
world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by
400,000 tonnes.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
by 1.35 rupees to 734.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
by 23 rupees to 3,408 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell by 10 rupees to 3,950 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures erased early gains to end lower as
higher supplies outweighed hopes the government would lift
restriction on the sector.
* The key March sugar contract closed down 0.85
percent at 3,144 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar rose by 32 rupees to 3,232 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. Most
markets in the western state were closed due to a local holiday.
CHANA
Indian chana futures edged down due to rising supplies from
the new season crop and on an estimated increase in production.
* The April contract ended down 0.46 percent at
3,441 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, edged up
8 rupees to 3,640 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on short-covering
though supplies from the new season crop and weak domestic
demand capped the gains.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
rose 0.56 percent to 13,430 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera rose by 43 rupees to 13,857 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures edged higher on depleting stocks and
thin supplies from the new season crop.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
edged up 0.30 percent to 38,050 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 24 rupees to 41,044 rupees per 100 kg at
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell due to supplies from the new
season crop and higher carry-forward stocks.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
closed 1.2 percent lower at 6,338 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric fell by 22 rupees to 5,473 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)