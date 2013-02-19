MUMBAI Feb 19 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday due to a rise in overseas prices and on thin supplies of soybeans in local spot markets, while rapeseed ended flat as hopes of a bumper crop weighed.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher, tracking gains in soybeans after disappointing rains in Argentina raised the prospect of a smaller crop.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.34 percent higher at 710.7 rupees per 10 kg.

* The soybean contract for March delivery jumped 1.55 percent to 3,305 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April ended down 0.12 percent at 3,474 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 1.35 rupees to 734.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 23 rupees to 3,408 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 10 rupees to 3,950 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures erased early gains to end lower as higher supplies outweighed hopes the government would lift restriction on the sector.

* The key March sugar contract closed down 0.85 percent at 3,144 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar rose by 32 rupees to 3,232 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. Most markets in the western state were closed due to a local holiday.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged down due to rising supplies from the new season crop and on an estimated increase in production.

* The April contract ended down 0.46 percent at 3,441 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, edged up 8 rupees to 3,640 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on short-covering though supplies from the new season crop and weak domestic demand capped the gains.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery rose 0.56 percent to 13,430 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera rose by 43 rupees to 13,857 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged higher on depleting stocks and thin supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery edged up 0.30 percent to 38,050 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 24 rupees to 41,044 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to supplies from the new season crop and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery closed 1.2 percent lower at 6,338 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell by 22 rupees to 5,473 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)