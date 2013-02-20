MUMBAI Feb 20 Indian soybean futures rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in overseas markets, while soyoil and rapeseed edged lower on higher imports of edible oils in January and on an estimated rise in the rapeseed output.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.29 percent lower at 708.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The soybean contract for March delivery closed up 0.33 percent at 3,316 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.12 percent to 3,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 1.80 rupees to 732.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 16 rupees to 3,424 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 28 rupees to 3,922 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady in the absence of any major triggers, but spot prices fell as the initial euphoria about the government's move to lift curbs on the sector eased.

* The key March sugar contract closed up 0.16 percent at 3,149 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell 14 rupees to 3,218 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is unlikely to export the sweetener for up to three years as high production costs price shipments out of the global market and a drought in major growing regions squeezes output.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged up on concerns unseasonal rains in some areas could hurt yields, though a pick-up in supplies from the new season crop weighed on sentiments.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery closed up 0.78 percent at 3,468 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 12 rupees to 3,628 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on supplies from the new crop, mounting carry-forward stocks and weak demand.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery ended 0.88 percent lower at 6,282 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 44.5 rupees to 5,428.5 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to new season arrivals and sluggish demand from local buyers.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery fell 1.25 percent to 13,262.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera fell by 86 rupees to 13,825 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures ended steady as expectations of higher output outweighed depleting stocks.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery ended 0.03 percent down at 38,040 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 17 rupees to 41,027 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)