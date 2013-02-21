MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian sugar futures eased on
Thursday on rising supplies and subdued demand from bulk
consumers, though hopes the government would lift curbs on the
sector restricted the downside.
* The key March sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.29 percent at
3,140 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar fell by 11 rupees to 3,207 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian soyoil futures fell 1 percent following losses in
Malaysian palm oil, though a weak rupee limited the downside.
* Soybeans edged higher on thin supplies, while rapeseed
dropped on an estimated rise in the output.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but raises
returns of oilmeal exporters.
* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped, tracking weak U.S. and
China vegetable oil markets and as investors booked profits from
prices which have gained almost 2 percent so far this week.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
fell 1.09 percent to 700.8 rupees per 10 kg.
* The soybean contract for March delivery closed up
0.44 percent at 3,330.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed
contract for April edged down 0.46 percent to 3,454
rupees per 100 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth
this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the
world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by
400,000 tonnes.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
dropped by 6.45 rupees to 727.05 rupees per 10 kg, while
soybeans eased by 13 rupees to 3,411 rupees per 100 kg. At
Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 28 rupees to 3,888 rupees.
CHANA
Indian chana futures eased due to an increase in supplies
from the new season crop and expectations of higher production.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
closed down 0.69 percent at 3,444 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by
19 rupees to 3,650 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell more than 2 percent, dampened
by a rise in the new season supplies, mounting carry-forward
stocks and weak demand.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
closed 2.61 percent lower at 6,118 rupees per 100 kg.
* The Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh was shut due to the
strike and traders expect arrivals from the new season crop to
jump to around 20,000 bags on Friday.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures edged lower on estimates of higher
output and weak exports, though depleting stocks restricted the
downside.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
finished 0.22 percent down at 37,955 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures edged higher on exports demand, though
expectations of higher production weighed on sentiments.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
rose 0.58 percent to 13,340 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera fell by 68 rupees to 13,775 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)