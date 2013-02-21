MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian sugar futures eased on Thursday on rising supplies and subdued demand from bulk consumers, though hopes the government would lift curbs on the sector restricted the downside.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.29 percent at 3,140 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell by 11 rupees to 3,207 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soyoil futures fell 1 percent following losses in Malaysian palm oil, though a weak rupee limited the downside.

* Soybeans edged higher on thin supplies, while rapeseed dropped on an estimated rise in the output.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped, tracking weak U.S. and China vegetable oil markets and as investors booked profits from prices which have gained almost 2 percent so far this week.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery fell 1.09 percent to 700.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* The soybean contract for March delivery closed up 0.44 percent at 3,330.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.46 percent to 3,454 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil dropped by 6.45 rupees to 727.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased by 13 rupees to 3,411 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 28 rupees to 3,888 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures eased due to an increase in supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher production.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery closed down 0.69 percent at 3,444 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 19 rupees to 3,650 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell more than 2 percent, dampened by a rise in the new season supplies, mounting carry-forward stocks and weak demand.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery closed 2.61 percent lower at 6,118 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh was shut due to the strike and traders expect arrivals from the new season crop to jump to around 20,000 bags on Friday.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged lower on estimates of higher output and weak exports, though depleting stocks restricted the downside.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery finished 0.22 percent down at 37,955 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures edged higher on exports demand, though expectations of higher production weighed on sentiments.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery rose 0.58 percent to 13,340 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera fell by 68 rupees to 13,775 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)