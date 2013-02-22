MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by thin supplies and an upside in overseas prices due to strong demand from top importer China and tight U.S. old-crop supplies.

* Rapeseed futures eased on a likely rise in production.

* U.S. Soybeans rose for a fifth consecutive session to hit a two-month high and the market was on track for its biggest weekly gain since late July on strong demand from China.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.62 percent higher at 705.2 rupees per 10 kg.

* The soybean contract for March delivery closed up 0.92 percent at 3,361 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.29 percent to 3,444 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chinese importers have booked up to nine cargoes of U.S. soybeans this week for shipment beginning next month, trade sources said on Thursday.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 2.55 rupees to 724.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 31 rupees to 3,442 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 88 rupees to 3,800 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures dropped on weak demand from bulk consumers and rising supplies.

* The key March sugar contract closed 1.43 percent down at 3,095 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar nudged down a rupee to 3,206 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged down, tracking bearish spot markets and a rise in local supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery ended down 0.26 percent at 3,435 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by 21 rupees to 3,629 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on value buying due to concerns over lower output.

* The key April contract closed 1.11 percent higher at 6,186 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen 2.61 percent in the previous session.

* Spot turmeric fell by 24 rupees to 5,433 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell on estimates of higher output and sluggish demand in the local market.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery ended 0.72 percent down at 37,680 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper dropped 416 rupees to 40,547 rupees.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on an improvement in exports demand, though hopes of higher output weighed.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery rose 0.67 percent to 13,430 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera eased by 5 rupees to 13,770 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)