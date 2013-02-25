Feb 25 Indian soyoil futures fell on Monday,
following a sharp drop in Malaysian palm oil prices and sluggish
demand in local spot markets.
* Soybeans dropped on a stronger rupee, while rapeseed fell
on an estimated rise in production.
* The key soyoil contract for April delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.69 percent to
end at 690 rupees per 10 kg.
* The soybean contract for April delivery dropped
0.41 percent to close at 3,251.5 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed
contract for April eased 0.46 percent to end at 3,429
rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
7.2 rupees to 713.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped by
14 rupees to 3,402 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed dropped by 49 rupees to 3,739 rupees.
SPICES
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures hit a contract low due
to subdued spot demand amid rising spot supplies and
expectations of higher output.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to
10,000-14,000 bags of 60 kg each from 4,000 bags last week at
the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX fell 1.58 percent to close at 12,922.5 rupees per
100 kg after hitting a contract low of 12,882.5 rupees.
* Jeera fell by 243 rupees to 13,432 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell as estimates of a rise in output,
lack of spot demand and overseas sales weighed on sentiment,
though lower stocks restricted the downside.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX closed 1.13 percent lower at 37,405 rupees per 100
kg.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 398
rupees to 40,129 rupees.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns over lower
output, though rising local supplies and higher carry-forward
stocks kept the upside limited.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX rose 1.20 percent to close at 6,228 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric rose 42 rupees to 5,475 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell on sluggish demand amid rising
supplies, though expectations the government will lift curbs on
the highly controlled sector limited the downside.
* The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX ended
0.65 percent lower at 3,066 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar fell 9 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell due to sluggish spot demand,
rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of an
increase in output.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX fell 1.56 percent to close at 3,399 rupees per 100
kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by
39 rupees to 3,588 rupees per 100 kg.
