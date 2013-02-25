Feb 25 Indian soyoil futures fell on Monday, following a sharp drop in Malaysian palm oil prices and sluggish demand in local spot markets.

* Soybeans dropped on a stronger rupee, while rapeseed fell on an estimated rise in production.

* The key soyoil contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.69 percent to end at 690 rupees per 10 kg.

* The soybean contract for April delivery dropped 0.41 percent to close at 3,251.5 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract for April eased 0.46 percent to end at 3,429 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 7.2 rupees to 713.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped by 14 rupees to 3,402 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 49 rupees to 3,739 rupees.

SPICES

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures hit a contract low due to subdued spot demand amid rising spot supplies and expectations of higher output.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 10,000-14,000 bags of 60 kg each from 4,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX fell 1.58 percent to close at 12,922.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 12,882.5 rupees.

* Jeera fell by 243 rupees to 13,432 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell as estimates of a rise in output, lack of spot demand and overseas sales weighed on sentiment, though lower stocks restricted the downside.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX closed 1.13 percent lower at 37,405 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 398 rupees to 40,129 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns over lower output, though rising local supplies and higher carry-forward stocks kept the upside limited.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX rose 1.20 percent to close at 6,228 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 42 rupees to 5,475 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on sluggish demand amid rising supplies, though expectations the government will lift curbs on the highly controlled sector limited the downside.

* The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX ended 0.65 percent lower at 3,066 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell 9 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell due to sluggish spot demand, rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of an increase in output.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the NCDEX fell 1.56 percent to close at 3,399 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by 39 rupees to 3,588 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)