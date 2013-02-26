MUMBAI Feb 26 Indian soyoil futures fell on Tuesday following losses in overseas markets and on record high imports of edible oils in January.

* Soybeans fell on weak demand in spot markets, while rapeseed dropped due to an estimated rise in production.

* The key April soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.69 percent to close at 685.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* The soybean contract for April delivery ended down 0.89 percent at 3,222.5 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract for April eased 0.82 percent to end at 3,401 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 10.65 rupees to 702.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell by 16 rupees to 3,386 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 83 rupees to 3,656 rupees.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures hit a contract low on sluggish demand amid rising supplies from the new season crop, which is likely to be higher than last year.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.29 percent to close at 12,885 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 12,817.50 rupees earlier.

* Jeera fell by 13 rupees to 13,419 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures extended losses on estimates of a rise in output and lack of spot demand.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery fell 0.89 percent to close at 37,070 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper dropped 386 rupees to 39,743 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended nearly flat as support from lower output was offset by rising local supplies and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery ended almost flat at 6,226 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 33 rupees to 5,442 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged up on some value buying, though rising spot supplies and expectations that a drop in overseas prices could boost imports in the coming months weighed on sentiments.

* The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX closed 0.06 percent up at 3,068 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell 12.5 rupees to 3,187.5 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures extended losses after spot prices dropped in response to sluggish demand and rising supplies from the new season crop.

* The key April contract on the NCDEX ended 1.53 percent lower at 3,347 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 88 rupees to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)