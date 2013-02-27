MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian pepper futures snapped a two-day falling streak on Wednesday on value buying, supported by depleting stocks and thin spot supplies, though estimates of a rise in output and sluggish spot demand weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.17 percent higher at 37,875 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 143 rupees to 39,600 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on lower-level buying after hitting a contract low in the previous session, though rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended 1.30 percent up at 13,052.5 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 12,817.50 rupees on Tuesday.

* Jeera fell 39 rupees to 13,380 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks and rising local supplies.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery fell 1.15 percent to end at 6,154 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric inched down 3 rupees to 5,439 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures rose on thin supplies in the physical market and a rise in overseas prices.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures were treading water as a strong rupee and ample supplies of edible oils weighed on sentiments.

* The key April soyoil contract on the NCDEX inched down 0.02 percent to close at 685.10 rupees per 10 kg.

* The soybean contract for April delivery rose 0.68 percent to end at 3,244.5 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract for April edged up 0.17 percent to end at 3,407 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 9.45 rupees to 693 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased by 7 rupees to 3,379 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 43 rupees to 3,613 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell due to mounting supplies from local mills and cheaper imports after demand failed to pick up amid cold weather across North India.

* The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX fell 0.26 percent to end at 3,060 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell 10 rupees to 3,177.5 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended up on some value buying, though subdued demand in spot markets amid rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output restricted the upside.

* The key April contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.33 percent at 3,358 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen 1.53 percent in the previous session.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 26 rupees to 3,474 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)