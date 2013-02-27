MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian pepper futures snapped a
two-day falling streak on Wednesday on value buying, supported
by depleting stocks and thin spot supplies, though estimates of
a rise in output and sluggish spot demand weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended
2.17 percent higher at 37,875 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 143
rupees to 39,600 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on lower-level buying after
hitting a contract low in the previous session, though rising
supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher
output restricted the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
ended 1.30 percent up at 13,052.5 rupees per 100 kg. It
had hit a contract low of 12,817.50 rupees on Tuesday.
* Jeera fell 39 rupees to 13,380 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha
in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks and
rising local supplies.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
fell 1.15 percent to end at 6,154 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric inched down 3 rupees to 5,439 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
SOYOIL & OILSEEDS
Indian soybean futures rose on thin supplies in the physical
market and a rise in overseas prices.
* Soyoil and rapeseed futures were treading water as a
strong rupee and ample supplies of edible oils weighed on
sentiments.
* The key April soyoil contract on the NCDEX inched
down 0.02 percent to close at 685.10 rupees per 10 kg.
* The soybean contract for April delivery rose 0.68
percent to end at 3,244.5 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed
contract for April edged up 0.17 percent to end at 3,407
rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
9.45 rupees to 693 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased by 7
rupees to 3,379 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed dropped by 43 rupees to 3,613 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell due to mounting supplies from
local mills and cheaper imports after demand failed to pick up
amid cold weather across North India.
* The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX fell
0.26 percent to end at 3,060 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar fell 10 rupees to 3,177.5 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures ended up on some value buying, though
subdued demand in spot markets amid rising supplies from the new
season crop and expectations of higher output restricted the
upside.
* The key April contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.33
percent at 3,358 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen 1.53 percent
in the previous session.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped
by 26 rupees to 3,474 rupees per 100 kg.
