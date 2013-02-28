MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian soyoil futures fell on Thursday as sluggish demand and a drop in edible oil prices overseas prompted traders to liquidate long positions.

* Rapeseed fell on an estimated rise in production, while soybeans rose because of a rise in overseas prices and a weak rupee.

* The key April soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.23 percent to close at 676.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The soybean contract for April delivery ended up 0.45 percent at 3,259 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.56 percent to close at 3,388 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 5.4 rupees to 687.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 5 rupees to 3,384 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased by 13 rupees to 3,600 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures erased early gains as the finance minister refrained from proposing decontrol of the sector while presenting the 2013/14 budget.

* The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.52 percent at 3,044 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,090 rupees earlier in the session.

* Spot sugar edged down 2.5 rupees to 3,175 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures hit a contract low on a pick-up in spot arrivals from the new season crop, expectations of an increase in output and concerns over higher imports.

* The key April contract on the NCDEX fell 0.71 percent to close at 3,334 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 3,326 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 36 rupees to 3,510 rupees per 100 kg on some lower-level buying.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures fell as traders chose to book profits after prices rose more than 2 percent in the previous session, while fresh supplies from the new season crop, estimates of higher output and weak exports also weighed.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX fell 3.01 percent to close at 37,615 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 178 rupees to 39,422 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended 0.48 percent lower at 12,990 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera fell 59 rupees to 13,321 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures edged up as concerns over lower output offset higher carry-forward stocks and rising local supplies.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery edged up 0.32 percent to close at 6,174 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 19 rupees to 5,420 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)