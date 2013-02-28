MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian soyoil futures fell on
Thursday as sluggish demand and a drop in edible oil prices
overseas prompted traders to liquidate long positions.
* Rapeseed fell on an estimated rise in production, while
soybeans rose because of a rise in overseas prices and a weak
rupee.
* The key April soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.23 percent to
close at 676.65 rupees per 10 kg.
* The soybean contract for April delivery ended up
0.45 percent at 3,259 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract
for April edged down 0.56 percent to close at 3,388
rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
5.4 rupees to 687.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 5
rupees to 3,384 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed eased by 13 rupees to 3,600 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures erased early gains as the finance
minister refrained from proposing decontrol of the sector while
presenting the 2013/14 budget.
* The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX ended
down 0.52 percent at 3,044 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to
3,090 rupees earlier in the session.
* Spot sugar edged down 2.5 rupees to 3,175 rupees per 100
kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures hit a contract low on a pick-up in spot
arrivals from the new season crop, expectations of an increase
in output and concerns over higher imports.
* The key April contract on the NCDEX fell 0.71
percent to close at 3,334 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract low of 3,326 rupees earlier in the day.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by
36 rupees to 3,510 rupees per 100 kg on some lower-level buying.
SPICES
Indian pepper futures fell as traders chose to book profits
after prices rose more than 2 percent in the previous session,
while fresh supplies from the new season crop, estimates of
higher output and weak exports also weighed.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX fell 3.01 percent to close at 37,615 rupees per 100
kg.
* Spot pepper fell 178 rupees to 39,422 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell due to rising supplies from the
new season crop and expectations of a higher output.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
ended 0.48 percent lower at 12,990 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera fell 59 rupees to 13,321 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures edged up as concerns over lower output
offset higher carry-forward stocks and rising local supplies.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
edged up 0.32 percent to close at 6,174 rupees per 100
kg.
* Spot turmeric fell 19 rupees to 5,420 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)