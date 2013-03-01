MUMBAI, March 1 Indian soyoil futures eased on Friday on sluggish demand as buyers were shifting to cheaper palm oil, while rapeseed fell on an estimated rise in production.

* The key April soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.22 percent to close at 668.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* The soybean contract for April delivery ended down 0.29 percent at 3,249.5 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.32 percent to end at 3,377 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 3,370 rupees earlier in the day.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 4.45 rupees to 684.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up by 16 rupees to 3,400 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 19 rupees to 3,619 rupees.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures fell to a new contract low, weighed by rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX fell 1.56 percent to close at 12,787.5 rupees per 100 kg, after earlier hitting a contract low of 12,762.5 rupees.

* Jeera fell 122 rupees to 13,200 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to fresh supplies from the new season crop, estimates of higher output and sluggish exports.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX ended 2.35 percent down at 36,730 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper dropped by 463 rupees to 38,959 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to higher carry-forward stocks and rising local supplies.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery dropped 1.49 percent to close at 6,082 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 13 rupees to 5,407 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures hit a contract low on Friday on sluggish demand and concerns that differences between government ministries may delay decontrol of the sugar sector.

* The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX fell 1.15 percent to close at 3,009 rupees per 100 kg, after earlier hitting a contract low of 3,006 rupees.

* Spot sugar fell 5 rupees to 3,170 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures bounced back from a new contract low hit earlier on Friday on short-covering, though rising spot supplies from the new season crop and expectations of an increase in output weighed on sentiment.

* The key April contract on the NCDEX rose 0.93 percent to close at 3,365 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 3,318 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged down by 8 rupees to 3,502 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)