MUMBAI, July 8 Indian sugar futures edged down on Monday as weak demand from bulk consumers and higher supplies offset a rise in the import duty and export orders.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 0.10 percent at 3,064 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar edged up 2 rupees to 3,064 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures fell due to a rise in the area under cultivation, thanks to ample monsoon rains.

* The key October soybean contract on the NCDEX fell 0.54 percent to 3,138 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract fell 0.11 percent to 683.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed August contract edged down 0.20 percent to close at 3,483 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 3.45 rupees at 693.2 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 3 rupees to 3,764 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 16 rupees to 3,500 rupees.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures edged up on bargain buying, while a pick-up in local demand also supported, though higher acreage of summer-sown pulses capped the gains.

* The August chana contract edged up 0.06 percent to 3,076 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had hit a contract low of 3,036 rupees in the previous session.

* Spot chana rose 32 rupees to 3,102 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Guar futures fell on hopes of higher area under cultivation due to the good rains, higher carry-forward stocks and weak exports.

* Sowing is progressing well in Rajasthan, the top producer, as the state has received early and ample rainfall so far in the June-to-September monsoon season.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX fell 3.40 percent to 5,690 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed fell 187 rupees to 7,227 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose on fresh export demand and a drop in daily supplies though good progress in sowing due to favourable weather and higher carry-forward stocks restricted the downside.

* The key August turmeric contract ended up 2.62 percent at 5,898 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on overseas demand though higher-than-expected spot supplies and plentiful rains in cultivating areas restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery rose 0.33 percent to close at 13,587.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera slipped 11 rupees to 13,630 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)