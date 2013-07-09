MUMBAI, July 9 Indian soybean futures jumped on Tuesday as oil millers struggled to secure supplies in spot markets amid export demand for soymeal.

* Rapeseed edged up on thin supplies in the physical market.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.72 percent at 3,192 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract ended up 0.77 percent to 688.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for August rose 0.83 percent to 3,512 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.20 rupees at 693 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 17 rupees to 3,781 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 5 rupees to 3,505 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged lower on higher-than-expected area under cultivation in key growing states and favourable weather, though a rise in import duty and export orders limited the downside.

* The key August contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.42 percent at 3,051 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar was steady at 3,064 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop by 5.2 percent from a year ago to 23.7 million tonnes as a drought in the top producing state cut area under cane plantation, a leading industry body said on Tuesday.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell on good progress in sowing due to favourable weather and higher carry-forward stocks.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key August turmeric contract fell 1.66 percent to 5,800 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric price in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, fell 44 rupees to 5,616 rupees per 100 kg from the close of July 5.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a pick-up in export demand due to lack of supplies from other leading producers, though higher-than-expected spot supplies and plentiful rains in the cultivating areas capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery rose 1.66 percent to close at 13,812.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 99 rupees to 13,694 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose, tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand was good from stockists amid a decline in the daily supplies, though higher acreage of summer-sown pulses capped the gains.

* The August chana contract ended up 2.11 percent at 3,141 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 18 rupees to 3,120 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Guar futures rose on bargain hunting after prices fell more than 3 percent in the previous session, though hopes of an increase in area under cultivation and higher carry-forward restricted the upside.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX rose 0.53 percent to close at 5,690 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 3.40 percent in the previous session.

* Guar seeds fell 100 rupees to 7,129 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)