MUMBAI, July 11 Indian soybean rose on Thursday tracking overseas leads, export demand for meal and heavy demand from crushers, while rapeseed edged higher.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.18 percent at 3,212.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract slipped 0.25 percent to 683.95 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for August edged up 0.11 percent to 3,506 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.10 rupee to 696.2 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 18 rupees to 3,850 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 8 rupees to 3,537 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady, taking cues from the spot market where fresh buying returned after the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

* The key August contract on the NCDEX ended steady at 3,040 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar rose 9 rupees to 3,066 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures inched down on higher area under summer-sown pulses due to conducive weather conditions and subdued local demand.

* The August chana contract closed 0.22 percent down at 3,100 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 7 percent between June 15 and July 10.

* Spot chana fell 28 rupees to 3,131 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Guar futures bounced back from a contract low hit early in the day on bargain buying, while a pick-up in local demand also supported the upside.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX rose 0.55 percent to 5,520 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 5,430 rupees. It has fallen nearly 14 percent between June 24 and July 10.

* Guar seed rose 72 rupees to 6,972 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell due to good progress in sowing and subdued local demand amid mounting stocks, though a drop in spot supplies restricted the downside.

* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy planting.

* The key August turmeric contract fell 0.79 percent at 5,790 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric in Nizamabad fell 32 rupees to 5,582 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a pick-up in local demand and overseas inquiries though higher-than-expected spot supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery rose 0.99 percent to 13,785 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 32.5 rupees to 13,748 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)