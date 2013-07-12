MUMBAI, July 12 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low on Friday as rains over leading pulses cultivating regions and higher area under summer-sown pulses weighed on sentiment.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown during the winter months in India and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The August chana contract dropped 2.71 percent to 3,016 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It hit a contract low of 3,009 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot chana fell 31 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Guar futures struck a contract low on rains in Rajasthan, the top producer, higher area under cultivation and mounting carry-forward stocks.

* October guar contract on the NCDEX fell 3.08 percent to close at 5,350 rupees per 100 kg, after earlier hitting a contract low of 5,310 rupees during the session.

* Guar seed fell 28 rupees to 6,944 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures ended lower on higher area under cultivation. Soyoil and rapeseed also fell.

* The key October soybean contract on the NCDEX ended down 1.01 percent at 3,180 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract nudged 0.88 percent lower to 677.90 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for August fell 1.34 percent to close at 3,459 rupees per 100 kg due to higher stocks in the spot market.

* At the Indore spot market in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 1.9 rupee at 694.30 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 4 rupees to 3,854 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 3 rupees to 3,534 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar prices eased on Friday as monsoon rains dampened demand, at a time when supplies have surged due to selling pressure from mills that are saddled with huge stocks.

* The key August contract on the NCDEX inched down 0.07 percent to close at 3,038 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell 9 rupees to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell on rains that helped sowing operations and raised hopes of higher yields while mounting stocks also weighed on sentiment.

* The key August turmeric contract fell 0.59 percent to close at 5,756 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric price in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh rose 13 rupees to 5,595 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures inched down on higher spot supplies and rains in the leading cultivating states, though export demand supported the prices.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery inched down 0.04 percent to 13,780 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 18 rupees to 13,730 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)