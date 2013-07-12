MUMBAI, July 12 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures hit a contract low on Friday as rains over leading
pulses cultivating regions and higher area under summer-sown
pulses weighed on sentiment.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown during the winter months in
India and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for
sowing.
* The August chana contract dropped 2.71 percent to
3,016 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It hit a contract low of 3,009
rupees earlier in the day.
* Spot chana fell 31 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
GUAR
Guar futures struck a contract low on rains in Rajasthan,
the top producer, higher area under cultivation and mounting
carry-forward stocks.
* October guar contract on the NCDEX fell 3.08
percent to close at 5,350 rupees per 100 kg, after earlier
hitting a contract low of 5,310 rupees during the session.
* Guar seed fell 28 rupees to 6,944 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
OILSEEDS & SOYOIL
Indian soybean futures ended lower on higher area under
cultivation. Soyoil and rapeseed also fell.
* The key October soybean contract on the NCDEX
ended down 1.01 percent at 3,180 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key August soyoil contract nudged 0.88 percent
lower to 677.90 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for
August fell 1.34 percent to close at 3,459 rupees per
100 kg due to higher stocks in the spot market.
* At the Indore spot market in the central state of Madhya
Pradesh, soyoil fell 1.9 rupee at 694.30 rupees per 10 kg, while
soybeans edged up 4 rupees to 3,854 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur
in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 3 rupees to 3,534 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar prices eased on Friday as monsoon rains
dampened demand, at a time when supplies have surged due to
selling pressure from mills that are saddled with huge stocks.
* The key August contract on the NCDEX inched down
0.07 percent to close at 3,038 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar fell 9 rupees to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures fell on rains that helped sowing
operations and raised hopes of higher yields while mounting
stocks also weighed on sentiment.
* The key August turmeric contract fell 0.59 percent
to close at 5,756 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric price in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra
Pradesh rose 13 rupees to 5,595 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures inched down on higher
spot supplies and rains in the leading cultivating states,
though export demand supported the prices.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
inched down 0.04 percent to 13,780 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera fell 18 rupees to 13,730 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)