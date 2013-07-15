MUMBAI, July 15 Indian soybean and rapeseed futures edged up on Monday due to thin supplies in spot markets and on a weak rupee, while soyoil erased early losses to end higher on festive demand.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in more than two months as worries persisted over weakening demand for the edible oil.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.33 percent at 3,157 rupees per 100 kg, while the key August soyoil contract edged up 0.41 percent to 672.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's refined palm oil imports fell around 21 percent in June from the previous month's record as weakness in the rupee made overseas purchases more expensive.

* The rapeseed contract for August rose 0.94 percent to 3,453 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 3.05 rupees at 688.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 42 rupees to 3,757 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 11 rupees to 3,508 rupees.

* Indian farmers had cultivated soybeans on 10.31 million hectares as of July 11, compared with 5.45 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended flat as export orders and hopes retail demand will improve during the festive season outweighed surplus supplies and weak demand from bulk consumers.

* The key August contract closed up 0.10 percent at 3,051 rupees per 100 kg.

* Ice cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar purchases during the monsoon as lower temperature hits demand for their products.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar nudged up a rupee to 3,064 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on value-buying, supported by hopes of further improvement in local demand in the festive season.

* The August chana contract finished up 1.17 percent at 3,024 rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than 9 percent between June 1 and July 13.

* Spot chana rose 38 rupees to 3,088 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures hit their maximum intra-day permissible limit on slack supplies as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices.

* October guar rose 3.71 percent to 5,590 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seeds rose 295 rupees to 7,323 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to a decline in spot arrivals amid a pick-up in local and export demand.

* The key August turmeric contract ended up 3.83 percent at 6,022 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric price rose 171 rupees to 5,767 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy planting.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on overseas demand, though higher-than-expected spot supplies and rains in the leading cultivating states capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery edged up 0.22 percent to 13,780 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera eased 4 rupees to 13,767 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)