MUMBAI, July 16 Indian soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday following gains in the U.S. market, while soyoil and rapeseed fell on a strong rupee and a drop in palm oil prices.

* At 1220 GMT, the U.S. soybean futures were 1.48 percent higher at $12.82-1/2 per bushel.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to the lowest in more than seven months, as worries persisted over weak exports and higher output of the tropical oil.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.32 percent at 3,167 rupees per 100 kg, while the key August soyoil contract edged down 0.09 percent to 671.45 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for August fell 0.52 percent to 3,435 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.85 rupee at 687.30 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 15 rupees to 3,772 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 7 rupees to 3,514 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady for a second straight day as export orders and a slight improvement in retail demand offset ample supplies and weak demand from bulk consumers.

* The key August contract closed up 0.07 percent at 3,053 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar was steady at 3,064 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low due to higher acreage under summer-sown pulses and favourable weather.

* The August chana contract closed down 1.62 percent at 2,975 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,963 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot chana rose 8 rupees to 3,096 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell due to higher area under cultivation on early arrival of monsoon rains.

* October guar fell 3.4 percent to 5,420 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed fell 263 rupees to 7,060 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures dropped on good progress in cultivation, favourable weather and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The key August turmeric contract finished down 3.81 percent at 5,802 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 51 rupees to 5,716 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher domestic supplies and slack demand from local buyers.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery ended down 1.14 percent at 13,622.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera slipped 12 rupees to 13,755 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)