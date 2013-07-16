MUMBAI, July 16 Indian soybean futures edged
higher on Tuesday following gains in the U.S. market, while
soyoil and rapeseed fell on a strong rupee and a drop in palm
oil prices.
* At 1220 GMT, the U.S. soybean futures were 1.48
percent higher at $12.82-1/2 per bushel.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to the lowest in more than
seven months, as worries persisted over weak exports and higher
output of the tropical oil.
* The key October soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.32 percent at
3,167 rupees per 100 kg, while the key August soyoil contract
edged down 0.09 percent to 671.45 rupees per 10 kg.
* The rapeseed contract for August fell 0.52 percent
to 3,435 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 0.85 rupee at 687.30 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
15 rupees to 3,772 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 7 rupees to 3,514 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended steady for a second straight day
as export orders and a slight improvement in retail demand
offset ample supplies and weak demand from bulk consumers.
* The key August contract closed up 0.07 percent at
3,053 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar was steady at 3,064 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year
beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year
earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of
around 23 million tonnes.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low due to
higher acreage under summer-sown pulses and favourable weather.
* The August chana contract closed down 1.62 percent
at 2,975 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of
2,963 rupees earlier in the day.
* Spot chana rose 8 rupees to 3,096 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures fell due to higher area under cultivation
on early arrival of monsoon rains.
* October guar fell 3.4 percent to 5,420 rupees per
100 kg.
* Guar seed fell 263 rupees to 7,060 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
start sowing at the end of the month.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures dropped on good progress in
cultivation, favourable weather and higher carry-forward stocks.
* The key August turmeric contract finished down
3.81 percent at 5,802 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric prices fell 51 rupees to 5,716 rupees per
100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher domestic
supplies and slack demand from local buyers.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
ended down 1.14 percent at 13,622.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera slipped 12 rupees to 13,755 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)