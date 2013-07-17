MUMBAI, July 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Wednesday on a likely rise in local soybean output due to an expansion in acreage and on ample edible oil supplies from imports.

* Indian farmers have grown soybeans on 10.31 million hectares as of July 11, compared with 5.45 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Supplies from the new season soybean crop are likely to begin in September, nearly a month in advance due to early sowing, dealers said.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.98 percent at 3,136 rupees per 100 kg, while the key August soyoil contract fell 1.03 percent to 664.55 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's refined palm oil imports fell around 21 percent in June from the previous month's record as the weakness in the rupee made overseas purchases more expensive.

* The rapeseed contract for August slipped 1 percent to 3,401 rupees per 100 kg on higher production.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 1.80 rupees at 689.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 6 rupees to 3,766 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged down 6 rupees to 3,508 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased, following a drop in overseas prices and on ample supplies in the local market, though a slight improvement in retail demand and export orders limited the downside.

* The key August contract ended down 0.36 percent at 3,042 rupees per 100 kg.

* New York raw sugar futures on Tuesday slipped to a three-year low on origin selling of a bumper crop in Brazil.

* Spot sugar climbed up 10 rupees to 3,074 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on bargain-buying after prices hit a contract low in the previous session, though higher acreage under summer-sown pulses and favourable weather capped the gains.

* The August chana rose 0.50 percent to 2,990 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 2,963 rupees on Tuesday.

* Spot chana rose 19 rupees to 3,115 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures dropped on good progress of sowing amid favourable weather while higher carry-forward stocks and weak exports also added to the fall.

* October guar closed 2.6 percent down at 5,280 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 5,240 rupees.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders.

* Guar seed dropped 85 rupees to 6,975 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures edged up due to a drop in daily local supplies and on fresh export demand, though good progress in sowing capped the gains.

* The key August turmeric contract ended up 0.52 percent at 5,832 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 18 rupees to 5,733 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher supplies amid weak demand, while rains in leading cultivating areas also weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery dropped 0.46 percent to 13,560 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 43 rupees to 13,712 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)