MUMBAI, July 18 Indian rapeseed futures fell on Thursday to their lowest level in more than 17 months, hit by sluggish demand for meal and ample supplies of imported edible oils.

* Soybean and soyoil futures edged up on a weak rupee and a rise in overseas palm oil prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher after a price slump this week to seven-month lows attracted buyers, but gains were capped by lingering concerns over weak demand and rising output.

* The rapeseed contract for August on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.38 percent at 3,388 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,365 rupees, the lowest level since Feb. 6, 2012.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Thursday against the dollar.

* The key October soybean contract rose 0.51 percent to 3,151.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the key August soyoil contract advanced 0.55 percent to 668.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.15 rupee at 688.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 25 rupees to 3,741 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 17 rupees to 3,491 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest in two months as subdued demand from bulk consumers amid ample supplies outweighed a likely rise in demand due to festivals.

* The key August contract closed lower 0.39 percent at 3,030 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,023 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since May 13.

* Spot sugar edged down 13 rupees to 3,060 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on lower-level buying, though an increase in the area under summer-sown pulses and favourable weather restricted the upside.

* The August chana edged up 0.67 percent to 3,010 rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than 9 percent between June 1 and July 17.

* Spot chana inched up 5 rupees to 3,119 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended flat after hitting a contract low as bargain-buying offset good progress in sowing.

* October guar closed unchanged at 5,280 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 5,130 rupees earlier in the day.

* Guar seed fell 31 rupees to 6,944 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended steady as a decline in daily supplies offset good weather for the plantation.

* The key August turmeric contract finished 0.14 percent lower at 5,824 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 30 rupees to 5,703 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended flat as a rise in overseas demand offset higher local supplies and rains in leading cultivating areas.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery closed up 0.02 percent at 13,562.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 35 rupees to 13,678 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)