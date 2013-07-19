MUMBAI, July 19 Indian soybean futures fell more than one percent on Friday on expectations of bumper production due to higher sowing and conducive weather, while soyoil also declined tracking a drop in the world market.

* Rapeseed futures rose on bargain buying after hitting their lowest level in more than 17 months in the previous session.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 1.5 percent on Friday, their third weekly drop in four, as worries persisted over slowing export demand and higher output in the second half.

* The rapeseed contract for August on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.18 percent at 3,394 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,365 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since Feb. 6, 2012.

* The key October soybean contract finished 0.78 percent lower at 3,127 rupees per 100 kg, while the key August soyoil contract fell 0.45 percent to 665.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* Indian farmers have grown soybeans on 11 million hectares as of July 18, compared with 8.62 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 1.35 rupee at 687.60 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 36 rupees to 3,705 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up by 5 rupees to 3,496 rupees.

* India's refined palm oil imports fell around 21 percent in June from the previous month's record as weakness in the rupee made overseas purchases more expensive.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest level in more than two months, hit by sluggish demand and ample supplies due to surplus production in three consecutive years.

* The key August contract closed down 0.20 percent at 3,024 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,014 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since May 11.

* Spot sugar edged down 3 rupees to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

CHANA:

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low due to higher acreage under kharif or summer-sown pulses and favourable weather.

* The August contract for chana finished down 0.93 percent at 2,982 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,954 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot chana fell 11 rupees to 3,108 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED:

Guar seed futures fell on higher sowing in the top producing Rajasthan state amid early rains and favourable weather, while higher carry-forward stocks also weighed.

* October guar seed fell 0.19 percent to 5,270 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed rose 79 rupees to 7,023 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures edged up as a fall in domestic supplies and more export enquiries outweighed good progress in sowing and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The key August turmeric contract rose 1.51 percent to 5,912 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 14 rupees to 5,717 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA:

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up due to some improvement in local and overseas demand, though higher local supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery edged up 0.70 percent to 13,657.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 16 rupees to 13,694 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)