MUMBAI, July 22 Indian soybean futures fell on Monday, hit by prospects of bumper production due to higher sowing and favourable weather.

* The key October soybean contract ended down 1.65 percent at 3,071.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a low of 3,029.5 rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on Oct. 4, 2012.

* The key August soyoil contract fell 0.17 percent to 664.30 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for August closed down 1.03 percent at 3,360 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 4.85 rupees to 677.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 116 rupees to 3,510 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 24 rupees to 3,465 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased on tepid demand from bulk buyers amid a forecast of surplus production for the fourth straight year.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.59 percent to 3,016 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell 7 rupees to 3,054 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low, tracking bearish cues from the spot market, while higher area under kharif or summer-sown pulses and favourable weather also weighed on sentiment.

* The August contract for chana ended down 3.68 percent at 2,828 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 2,822 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot chana fell 96.5 rupees to 2,976 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Guar futures fell to a contract low due to higher area under cultivation in the top producing Rajasthan state, favourable weather and on higher carry-forward stocks.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX closed down 3.50 percent at 4,970 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,950 rupees earlier in the day.

* Guar seed fell 672 rupees to 6,200 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell due to mounting stocks, weak spot demand and on good progress in sowing amid favourable weather conditions.

* The key August turmeric contract fell 1.22 percent to 5,838 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 38 rupees to 5,680 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher domestic supplies and good rains in leading cultivating regions, though overseas demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery fell 0.24 percent to 13,532.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 43 rupees to 13,630 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)