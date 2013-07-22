MUMBAI, July 22 Indian soybean futures fell on
Monday, hit by prospects of bumper production due to higher
sowing and favourable weather.
* The key October soybean contract ended down 1.65
percent at 3,071.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a low of 3,029.5
rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on Oct. 4, 2012.
* The key August soyoil contract fell 0.17 percent
to 664.30 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for August
closed down 1.03 percent at 3,360 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
4.85 rupees to 677.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped
116 rupees to 3,510 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 24 rupees to 3,465 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures eased on tepid demand from bulk buyers
amid a forecast of surplus production for the fourth straight
year.
* The key August contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.59 percent to 3,016 rupees per
100 kg.
* Spot sugar fell 7 rupees to 3,054 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low,
tracking bearish cues from the spot market, while higher area
under kharif or summer-sown pulses and favourable weather also
weighed on sentiment.
* The August contract for chana ended down 3.68
percent at 2,828 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a
contract low of 2,822 rupees earlier in the day.
* Spot chana fell 96.5 rupees to 2,976 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
GUAR
Guar futures fell to a contract low due to higher area under
cultivation in the top producing Rajasthan state, favourable
weather and on higher carry-forward stocks.
* The October guar contract on the NCDEX closed down
3.50 percent at 4,970 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract low of 4,950 rupees earlier in the day.
* Guar seed fell 672 rupees to 6,200 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures fell due to mounting stocks, weak
spot demand and on good progress in sowing amid favourable
weather conditions.
* The key August turmeric contract fell 1.22 percent
to 5,838 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric prices fell 38 rupees to 5,680 rupees per
100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher domestic
supplies and good rains in leading cultivating regions, though
overseas demand limited the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
fell 0.24 percent to 13,532.5 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* Spot jeera fell 43 rupees to 13,630 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)