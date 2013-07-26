MUMBAI, July 26 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures recovered on Friday from their lowest level in more than two years on bargain-buying and as the exchange raised margin requirement for short positions. * The August contract for chana on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 2.73 percent at 2,709 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,567 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since June 20, 2011. * The NCDEX has decided to levy special margin of 5 percent on short positions of chana from July 27, the exchange said on Thursday. * Spot chana rose 1.45 rupees to 2,786.75 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi, lower than the government-set support price of 3,000 rupees. SUGAR Indian sugar futures ended flat as a rise in overseas prices offset a forecast for surplus local production for the fourth straight year on ample monsoon rains in cane growing states. * The key August contract on the NCDEX ended 0.19 higher at 3,031 rupees per 100 kg. * India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of around 23 million tonnes. * Spot sugar edged down 7.50 rupees to 3,049.35 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. GUAR Guar seed futures extended the previous session's losses to a 20-month low on hopes of bumper production due to higher area under cultivation and favourable weather. * The October guar contract ended down 2.97 percent at 4,570 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 4,490 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Nov. 24, 2011. * Farmers have increased the area under guar seed cultivation due to favourable weather in Rajasthan, the country's top producing state, dealers said. * Guar seed fell 365.20 rupees to 5,356.25 at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures edged higher, recovering from their lowest level in six weeks, as traders covered short positions after a sell-off. * The key August turmeric contract ended up 1.49 percent at 5,466 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, recovering from a low of 5,300 rupees, a level last seen on June 12. * Spot turmeric prices rose 3.90 rupees to 5,576 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh. JEERA Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher from their lowest level in five weeks on the back of export demand. * The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery ended up 0.53 percent at 13,322.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had hit the lowest level in a month of 13,010 rupees in the previous session, a level last seen on June 19. * Spot jeera rose 3.4 rupees to 13,588.9 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. OILSEEDS Indian soy futures ended up as buying support returned after the market factored in the encouraging trend in soybean planting due to good monsoon rains in growing regions. * Rainfall has been well distributed over the main growing areas of central and western India. Soybeans are planted in June-July with the progress of monsoon rains, and harvested from October. * The key October soybean contract ended up 2.35 percent at 2,958 rupees per 100 kg. The key August soyoil contract ended up 1.61 percent at 643 rupees per 10 kg. * Rapeseed took cues from the soy complex with the key August contract ended higher 1.54 percent at 3,147 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 46 rupees to 3,186 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil dropped 5.60 rupees to 649.10 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 22.15 rupees to 3,294.30 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)