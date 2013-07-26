MUMBAI, July 26 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures recovered on Friday from their lowest level in more than
two years on bargain-buying and as the exchange raised margin
requirement for short positions.
* The August contract for chana on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 2.73 percent
at 2,709 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,567 rupees
earlier in the day, the lowest level since June 20, 2011.
* The NCDEX has decided to levy special margin of 5 percent
on short positions of chana from July 27, the exchange said on
Thursday.
* Spot chana rose 1.45 rupees to 2,786.75 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi, lower than the government-set support price of 3,000
rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended flat as a rise in overseas prices
offset a forecast for surplus local production for the fourth
straight year on ample monsoon rains in cane growing states.
* The key August contract on the NCDEX ended 0.19
higher at 3,031 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year
beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year
earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of
around 23 million tonnes.
* Spot sugar edged down 7.50 rupees to 3,049.35 rupees per
100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
GUAR
Guar seed futures extended the previous session's losses to
a 20-month low on hopes of bumper production due to higher area
under cultivation and favourable weather.
* The October guar contract ended down 2.97 percent
at 4,570 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 4,490 rupees
earlier in the day, the lowest level since Nov. 24, 2011.
* Farmers have increased the area under guar seed
cultivation due to favourable weather in Rajasthan, the
country's top producing state, dealers said.
* Guar seed fell 365.20 rupees to 5,356.25 at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures edged higher, recovering from their
lowest level in six weeks, as traders covered short positions
after a sell-off.
* The key August turmeric contract ended up 1.49
percent at 5,466 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, recovering from
a low of 5,300 rupees, a level last seen on June 12.
* Spot turmeric prices rose 3.90 rupees to 5,576 rupees per
100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher from their
lowest level in five weeks on the back of export demand.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
ended up 0.53 percent at 13,322.50 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX. It had hit the lowest level in a month of 13,010
rupees in the previous session, a level last seen on June 19.
* Spot jeera rose 3.4 rupees to 13,588.9 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
OILSEEDS
Indian soy futures ended up as buying support returned after
the market factored in the encouraging trend in soybean planting
due to good monsoon rains in growing regions.
* Rainfall has been well distributed over the main growing
areas of central and western India. Soybeans are planted in
June-July with the progress of monsoon rains, and harvested from
October.
* The key October soybean contract ended up 2.35
percent at 2,958 rupees per 100 kg. The key August soyoil
contract ended up 1.61 percent at 643 rupees per 10 kg.
* Rapeseed took cues from the soy complex with the key
August contract ended higher 1.54 percent at 3,147
rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell
46 rupees to 3,186 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil dropped 5.60
rupees to 649.10 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 22.15 rupees to 3,294.30 rupees.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)