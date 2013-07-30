MUMBAI, July 30 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures ended higher on Tuesday on concerns that heavy rainfall in central India could damage soybean crop and as overseas edible oil prices rose.

* The rapeseed contract for August on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.46 percent to close at 3,120 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key October soybean contract ended up 3.03 percent at 2,977.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract ended 0.94 percent higher at 645.35 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 3.5 rupees at 646 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 22 rupees to 3,271 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 11 rupees to 3,304 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on a slight improvement in spot demand, though higher carry-forward stocks and a forecast of surplus production for a fourth straight year capped the upside.

* The key August contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.17 percent at 3,021 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar rose 9 rupees to 3,054 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures bounced back from the contract low they hit early in the day on Tuesday on short-covering supported by fresh export demand, though higher carryforward stocks and good progress in sowing restricted the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric for August delivery on the NCDEX rose 0.82 percent to close at 5,194 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 5,054 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 58.5 rupees to 5,437.5 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell to a contract low due to weak demand in the local market amid higher supplies and a good monsoon.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery fell 0.21 percent to 12,857.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 12,735 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot jeera fell 20 rupees to 13,455 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures bounced back from a contract low on Tuesday on bargain-buying that offset sluggish spot demand and expectations of a rise in the output of summer-sown pulses.

* The August contract for chana climbed 1.97 percent to close at 2,638 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 2,528 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot chana dropped 68 rupees to 2,739 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi, lower than the support price of 3,000 rupees fixed by the government.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures struck a contract low on expectations of increased output due to higher area under cultivation, while mounting stocks also weighed on sentiment.

* The October guar contract fell 3.06 percent to end at 4,120 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 4,080 rupees earlier in the day.

* Guar seed dropped 227 rupees to 5,000 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)