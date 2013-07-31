MUMBAI, July 31 Indian rapeseed and soyoil ended higher on Wednesday on a firm overseas market, while concerns of soybean crop damage after excess monsoon rains in central India also aided the upside.

* The key August soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) climbed 1.02 percent to close at 651.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for August rose 0.93 percent to 3,149 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key October soybean contract edged down 0.15 percent at 2,973 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,051 rupees, a level last seen on July 23.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soyoil rose 15.9 rupees at 661.90 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 57 rupees to 3,328 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed rose 51 rupees to 3,355 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher, extending gains for a second day due to improvement in spot demand, but a forecast of surplus production and higher stocks kept a lid on gains.

* The key August contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.13 percent at 3,025 rupees per 100 kg

* Spot sugar fell 13 rupees to 3,041 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged down due to hopes of a rise in summer-sown pulses and conducive weather.

* The August contract for chana edged down 0.15 percent to close at 2,634 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 2,528 rupees on Tuesday.

* Spot chana rose 45 rupees to 2,784 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. The government has set the support price at 3,000 rupees.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices though higher area under cultivation and favourable weather limited the upside.

* The October guar contract ended up 1.94 percent at 4,200 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 4,080 rupees on Tuesday.

* Guar seed jumped 108 rupees to 5,108 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures ended weak due to higher carry-forward stocks and good progress of sowing.

* The most-actively traded turmeric for August delivery ended 1.81 percent lower at 5,100 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 37.5 rupees to 5,475 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand, while some improvement in domestic buying also aided the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery ended up 0.95 percent at 12,980 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 54 rupees to 13,509 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)