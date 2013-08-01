MUMBAI Aug 1 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended higher on Thursday as concerns mounted over soybean output due to heavy rainfall in central India and on forecast for more rains in the next three days.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.38 percent at 3,014 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract climbed 1 percent to 658.50 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for August rose 0.35 percent to 3,160 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 4.5 rupees at 666.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 47 rupees to 3,375 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 29 rupees to 3,384 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased on ample supplies due to surplus production for three straight years amid weak demand, though expectations of a rise in demand due to festivals limited the downside.

* The key August contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.26 percent at 3,017 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar edged up 5 rupees to 3,046 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to buying interest at lower prices and firm cues from the local market because of the festive season, though higher area under summer-sown pulses cultivation limited the upside.

* The August contract for chana rose 1.63 percent to close at 2,677 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 33 rupees to 2,817 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. The government has set the support price at 3,000 rupees.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended lower, tracking a bearish local market and on mounting stocks and higher area under cultivation due to ample rains and favourable weather.

* The October guar contract ended down 0.48 percent to close at 4,180 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed rose 161 rupees to 5,269 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on improved demand from local buyers and good export demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery ended 0.36 percent higher at 13,027.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 62 rupees to 13,570 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on higher carryforward stocks that offset fresh overseas demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric for August delivery ended 2.08 percent lower at 4,994 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 66 rupees to 5,409 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)