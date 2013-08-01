MUMBAI Aug 1 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures
ended higher on Thursday as concerns mounted over soybean output
due to heavy rainfall in central India and on forecast for more
rains in the next three days.
* The key October soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.38 percent at
3,014 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key August soyoil contract climbed 1 percent
to 658.50 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for
August rose 0.35 percent to 3,160 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
4.5 rupees at 666.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 47
rupees to 3,375 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose by 29 rupees to 3,384 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures eased on ample supplies due to surplus
production for three straight years amid weak demand, though
expectations of a rise in demand due to festivals limited the
downside.
* The key August contract on the NCDEX ended down
0.26 percent at 3,017 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar edged up 5 rupees to 3,046 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to buying
interest at lower prices and firm cues from the local market
because of the festive season, though higher area under
summer-sown pulses cultivation limited the upside.
* The August contract for chana rose 1.63 percent to
close at 2,677 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot chana rose 33 rupees to 2,817 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi. The government has set the support price at 3,000 rupees.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended lower, tracking a bearish local
market and on mounting stocks and higher area under cultivation
due to ample rains and favourable weather.
* The October guar contract ended down 0.48 percent
to close at 4,180 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seed rose 161 rupees to 5,269 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
SPICES
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on improved demand
from local buyers and good export demand.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
ended 0.36 percent higher at 13,027.5 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera rose 62 rupees to 13,570 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell on higher carryforward stocks
that offset fresh overseas demand.
* The most-actively traded turmeric for August delivery
ended 2.08 percent lower at 4,994 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric prices fell 66 rupees to 5,409 rupees per
100 kg in Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)