MUMBAI Aug 2 Indian rapeseed futures rose on
Friday on a weak rupee, while soybeans eased on a forecast of
lower rainfall next week in some growing areas.
* The key October soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.28 percent at
3,005.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key August soyoil contract fell 0.9 percent
to close at 664.45 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for August edged up 1.45 percent to 3,206 rupees per 100
kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
4.9 rupees to 671.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 43
rupees to 3,418 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose by 23 rupees to 3,407 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged down as good rains in cane
growing areas and forecast of surplus production for a fourth
straight year offset expectations of a rise in demand due to
festivals.
* The key August contract on the NCDEX slipped 0.17
percent to 3,012 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar fell 7 rupees to 3,039 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on buying at lower
levels, while expectations of an improvement in spot demand in
the festive season also aided the upside.
* The September contract for chana rose 2.2 percent
to close at 2,782 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more
than 17 percent in July.
* Spot chana rose 18 rupees to 2,835 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi. The government has set the support price at 3,000 rupees.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures rose on value buying, outweighing higher
sowing in Rajasthan, the top producing state, and conducive
weather.
* The October guar contract jumped 4 percent to
close at 4,350 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seed rose 56 rupees to 5,325 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
SPICES
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on fresh export
demand, though higher supplies and weak buying in the local
market weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
ended 0.56 percent higher at 13,102.5 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera fell 38 rupees to 13,533 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks
and sluggish local demand.
* The most-actively traded turmeric for August delivery
ended 2.44 percent lower at 4,872 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric prices fell 99 rupees to 5,310 rupees per
100 kg in Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)