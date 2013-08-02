MUMBAI Aug 2 Indian rapeseed futures rose on Friday on a weak rupee, while soybeans eased on a forecast of lower rainfall next week in some growing areas.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.28 percent at 3,005.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract fell 0.9 percent to close at 664.45 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for August edged up 1.45 percent to 3,206 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 4.9 rupees to 671.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 43 rupees to 3,418 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 23 rupees to 3,407 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged down as good rains in cane growing areas and forecast of surplus production for a fourth straight year offset expectations of a rise in demand due to festivals.

* The key August contract on the NCDEX slipped 0.17 percent to 3,012 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell 7 rupees to 3,039 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on buying at lower levels, while expectations of an improvement in spot demand in the festive season also aided the upside.

* The September contract for chana rose 2.2 percent to close at 2,782 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 17 percent in July.

* Spot chana rose 18 rupees to 2,835 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. The government has set the support price at 3,000 rupees.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose on value buying, outweighing higher sowing in Rajasthan, the top producing state, and conducive weather.

* The October guar contract jumped 4 percent to close at 4,350 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed rose 56 rupees to 5,325 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on fresh export demand, though higher supplies and weak buying in the local market weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery ended 0.56 percent higher at 13,102.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 38 rupees to 13,533 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks and sluggish local demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric for August delivery ended 2.44 percent lower at 4,872 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 99 rupees to 5,310 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)