MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian soybean futures edged up on Tuesday on fears of heavy showers over the growing areas in the next couple of days, while festival demand and gains in overseas edible oil prices lifted soyoil futures.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.14 percent at 2,935 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key soybean producing Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and some parts of Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive showers in the next couple of days, the weather department said.

* The key September soyoil contract rose 0.75 percent to 647.85 rupees per 10 kg.

* Lack of buying support pushed the rapeseed contract for September down 0.22 percent to 3,242 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 35 rupees to 3,426 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was up 1.60 rupees at 673.25 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 10 rupees to 3,453 rupees due to lack of buying interest from stockists.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures edged lower on surplus supplies, though an improvement in demand due to festivals and prospects of exports due to a weak rupee limited the downside.

* The key September contract closed down 0.26 percent at 3,011 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar rose 14 rupees to 3,065 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, but higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Last month, a lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan allowed India to sign exports deals.

CHANA:

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures snapped a four-session rising streak on expectations of higher summer-sown pulses output, while the likelihood of better rabi planting due to ample rains also weighed on sentiment.

* Chickpea is a winter crop and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September chana contract fell 0.74 percent at 2,823 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 11 rupees to 2,920 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED:

Guar seed futures fell due to sluggish demand, hopes of higher output due to expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather.

* The October guar contract fell 3 percent to 4,180 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rajasthan, the country's top guar seed producing state, has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, giving a boost to sowing operations.

* Guar seed dropped 515 rupees to 5,085 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures hit a contract low, weighed by mounting stocks and on a drop in overseas demand.

* The key September contract finished 1.85 percent lower at 4,678 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,620 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot price was steady at 5,300 rupees per 100 kg at the Nizamabad market.

JEERA:

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand, though higher-than-expected spot supplies and hopes of better sowing limited the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery rose 0.45 percent at 13,285 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera edged down 9 rupees to 13,536 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)