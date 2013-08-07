MUMBAI Aug 7 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures
fell on Wednesday on weak demand in spot markets, higher sown
area under oilseeds and as a drop in overseas edible oil prices
depressed sentiments further.
* Soybeans ended flat as forecasts of heavy rainfall in key
growing areas in the next four days raised concerns over
production.
* A weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive and
increases the returns of oilmeal exporters, limited the downside
in rapeseed and soyoil. The rupee fell on Wednesday.
* Palm oil futures dropped to their lowest in more than a
week on market talk that production growth in Malaysia was
significantly higher last month, stoking concerns about a
potential build-up in stocks.
* The key October soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.05 percent at
2,933.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key September soyoil contract fell 0.38
percent to 645.4 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for September dropped 1.14 percent to 3,205 rupees per
100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 0.95 rupee at 672.30 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased
3 rupees to 3,423 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 37 rupees to 3,417 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended flat as higher carry-forward
stocks and the forecast of surplus production next season offset
a likely rise in local and overseas demand in the coming weeks.
* The key September contract finished 0.03 percent
lower at 3,010 rupees per 100 kg.
* A drop in the rupee to a record low may help traders sign
new exports deals, dealers said.
* Spot sugar dropped 9 rupees to 3,056 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in
the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent
from a year earlier, but higher than the local demand of around
23 million tonnes.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures fell to a contract low, weighed by subdued
exports, higher stocks and hopes of higher output due to
expanded area under cultivation.
* The October guar contract ended down 1.21 percent
at 4,090 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of
3,980 rupees earlier in the day.
* Rajasthan, the country's top guar seed producing state,
has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of
the monsoon on June 1, giving a boost to sowing operations.
* Guar seed fell 103 rupees to 4,982 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to hopes of
higher summer-sown pulses output and better prospects of rabi
planting because of ample rains.
* The September contract fell 1.20 percent to 2,789
rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well
ahead of the normal schedule this season because of heavy rains.
Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 7.95 million hectares as
of Aug. 1, compared with 6.30 million hectares in the same
period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* Spot chana fell 24 rupees to 2,896 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on value buying after prices
hit a contract low in the previous session, while concerns over
the quality of the crop in some areas due to excess rains
supported the upside.
* The most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery
jumped 3.8 percent to 4,854 rupees per 100 kg. It had
hit a contract low of 4,620 rupees on Tuesday.
* Spot turmeric prices at Nizamabad fell 263 rupees to 5,038
rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to a fall in
local supplies amid overseas demand, though hopes of better
sowing due to ample rains restricted the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery
rose 1 percent to 13,417.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera rose 42 rupees to 13,578 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha in Gujarat.
