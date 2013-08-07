MUMBAI Aug 7 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures fell on Wednesday on weak demand in spot markets, higher sown area under oilseeds and as a drop in overseas edible oil prices depressed sentiments further.

* Soybeans ended flat as forecasts of heavy rainfall in key growing areas in the next four days raised concerns over production.

* A weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive and increases the returns of oilmeal exporters, limited the downside in rapeseed and soyoil. The rupee fell on Wednesday.

* Palm oil futures dropped to their lowest in more than a week on market talk that production growth in Malaysia was significantly higher last month, stoking concerns about a potential build-up in stocks.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.05 percent at 2,933.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key September soyoil contract fell 0.38 percent to 645.4 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September dropped 1.14 percent to 3,205 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.95 rupee at 672.30 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased 3 rupees to 3,423 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 37 rupees to 3,417 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended flat as higher carry-forward stocks and the forecast of surplus production next season offset a likely rise in local and overseas demand in the coming weeks.

* The key September contract finished 0.03 percent lower at 3,010 rupees per 100 kg.

* A drop in the rupee to a record low may help traders sign new exports deals, dealers said.

* Spot sugar dropped 9 rupees to 3,056 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, but higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell to a contract low, weighed by subdued exports, higher stocks and hopes of higher output due to expanded area under cultivation.

* The October guar contract ended down 1.21 percent at 4,090 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,980 rupees earlier in the day.

* Rajasthan, the country's top guar seed producing state, has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, giving a boost to sowing operations.

* Guar seed fell 103 rupees to 4,982 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to hopes of higher summer-sown pulses output and better prospects of rabi planting because of ample rains.

* The September contract fell 1.20 percent to 2,789 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well ahead of the normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 7.95 million hectares as of Aug. 1, compared with 6.30 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Spot chana fell 24 rupees to 2,896 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on value buying after prices hit a contract low in the previous session, while concerns over the quality of the crop in some areas due to excess rains supported the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery jumped 3.8 percent to 4,854 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 4,620 rupees on Tuesday.

* Spot turmeric prices at Nizamabad fell 263 rupees to 5,038 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to a fall in local supplies amid overseas demand, though hopes of better sowing due to ample rains restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery rose 1 percent to 13,417.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 42 rupees to 13,578 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)