MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures rose on Thursday on hopes the festival season will boost demand for edible oils, while soybeans climbed on forecast of heavy rain in key growing areas in the next two days which could damage the crop.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.85 percent at 2,958.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state is likely to see heavy rains in the next two days, the weather department said on Thursday.

* The key September soyoil contract rose 0.30 percent to 647.35 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September jumped 1.37 percent to 3,249 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gains in the overseas oilseeds market due to robust demand for soybeans from China also supported sentiment.

* China imported a record 7.20 million tonnes of soybeans in July, up 3.9 percent from June, figures from the General Administration of Customs showed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 0.10 rupee at 672.40 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 25 rupees to 3,448 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 5 rupees to 3,412 rupees.

* Local demand is expected to improve ahead of festivals such as Rakshabandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures ended steady as expectations of higher demand in the festive season and prospects of exports offset forecasts of surplus production for a fourth straight year.

* The key September contract finished up 0.03 percent at 3,011 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar edged down 4 rupees to 3,052 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, but higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

CHANA:

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell more than 1 percent as ample rains brightened the prospects of chana sowing.

* Chickpea is sown during the winter and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September contract fell 1.11 percent to 2,758 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 46 rupees to 2,850 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED:

Guar seed futures rose on bargain buying after prices fell to a contract low in the previous session while thin spot supplies, as farmers held back stocks, also aided prices.

* The October guar contract jumped 2.93 percent to 4,210 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 3,980 rupees on Wednesday.

* Guar seed rose 305 rupees to 5,287 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures ended steady as higher carry forward stocks offset a slight improvement in demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery edged up 0.08 percent to 4,870 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot prices at Nizamabad rose 95 rupees to 5,133 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA:

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down on hopes of better sowing on plentiful rains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery eased 0.13 percent to 13,400 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 28 rupees to 13,606 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)