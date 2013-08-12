MUMBAI Aug 12 Indian soybean futures fell on Monday on expectations of higher output due to favourable monsoon so far over the main growing areas despite fears of some crop damage in certain regions.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures edged higher, following gains in overseas edible oil prices and on a weak rupee.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday as worries about a sharp rise in output receded and on hopes end-stocks in the world's No.2 producer may have shrunk again in July due to resilient export demand.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.27 percent at 2,997 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers planted soybeans on 11.88 million hectares as of Aug. 1, up 15.2 percent from a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key September soyoil contract rose 0.39 percent to 654.35 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September edged up 0.09 percent to 3,284 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 29 rupees to 3,569 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil gained 3.55 rupees to 679.50 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 23 rupees to 3,480 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell as mills, saddled with huge inventories, tried to sell the surplus sweetener to cut down stocks ahead of the new season from October.

* The key September contract ended down 0.3 percent at 3,008 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar edged down 14 rupees to 3,344 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, but higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose nearly 3 percent on strong demand in spot market ahead of the key festivals.

* The September contract closed up 2.78 percent to 2,850 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand from millers is very price-sensitive and is expected to pick up in the coming days, ahead of festivals such as Rakshabandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi.

* Spot chana jumped 73 rupees to 2,923 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures dropped on a likely rise in guar seed production due to higher acreage.

* The October guar contract finished down 3.33 percent to 4,060 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rajasthan, the country's top guar seed producing state, has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, giving a boost to sowing operations.

* Guar seed plunged by 551 rupees to 5,084 rupees at Jodhpur spot market in Rajasthan.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on weak demand in spot market amid a likely rise in the production.

* The most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery finished 3.72 percent lower at 4,764 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot prices at Nizamabad fell 45 rupees to 5,087 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down on hopes of better sowing due to plentiful rains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery closed down 0.76 percent at 13,372.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera dropped 76 rupees to 13,537 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Gujarat, the top producing state, has received above average rainfall so far in the monsoon season.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)