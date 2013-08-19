MUMBAI Aug 19 Indian soyoil and oilseeds futures rose on Monday on a weak rupee and following gains in the world market.

* Rapeseed futures also edged up on the weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The key October soybean contract ended up 3.76 percent at 3,176 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key September soyoil contract closed up 1.57 percent at 677.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for September edged up 0.68 percent at 3,412 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 6.15 rupees to 688.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 19 rupees to 3,567 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 8 rupees to 3,550 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged up as hopes of a revival in exports due to a weak rupee, and a likely rise in retail demand during the festival season offset the forecast of surplus production for a fourth straight year.

* The key September contract ended up 0.30 percent at 3,026 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar was up 7 rupees at 3,051 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to higher supplies and on expectations of a rise in the production of summer-sown pulses.

* The September contract for chana ended down 1.25 percent at 2,913 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 50 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. The government-set support price is 3,000 rupees.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose due to value buying amid thin supply, though hopes of bumper production because of an expanded area under cultivation and conducive weather limited the upside.

* The October contract ended up 1.65 percent at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Guar seed fell 73 rupees to 5,320 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose on fresh export demand, while expectations of a pick-up in local demand ahead of festivals aided sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery ended 1.96 percent higher at 4,896 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot prices fell 55 rupees to 5,016 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

CUMIN SEEDS

India's jeera or cumin seeds futures fell due to expectations of higher sowing on ample rainfall in Gujarat, the top producer.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery ended down 0.45 percent at 13,320 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 77 rupees to 13,500 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)