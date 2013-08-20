MUMBAI Aug 20 Indian rapeseed futures fell on Tuesday on ample supplies due to a rise in production.

* Soybean ended higher on concerns heavy rainfall in the top producing Madhya Pradesh state may damage the crop.

* The key October soybean contract ended up 2.25 percent at 3,247.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key September soyoil contract ended up 0.72 percent at 682.30 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September ended 0.97 percent lower at 3,379 rupees per 100 kg.

* Most spot markets for agriculture commodities were closed due to a festival.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased on forecast of surplus production for the fourth straight year, but expectations of a revival in exports due to a weak rupee limited the downside.

* The key September contract slipped 0.17 percent to end at 3,021 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar edged up 8.5 rupees to 3,060.5 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices, though expectations of bumper production due to the expanded area under cultivation and conducive weather weighed on sentiment.

* The October contract ended up 2.09 percent at 4,390 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Guar seed fell 58 rupees to 5,328 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures rose on short-covering, supported by hopes of a rise in local demand in the festive season.

* The September contract for chana ended up 2.75 percent at 2,993 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana rose 22 rupees to 3,058 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. The government-set support price is 3,000 rupees.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose as spot supplies declined and on fresh export demand, but higher carry forward stocks and favourable weather conditions in the leading cultivating states limited the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery ended 1.51 percent higher at 4,970 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

CUMIN SEEDS

India's jeera or cumin seeds futures fell as expectations of better sowing in the leading cultivating state on ample rains and on weak spot demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery ended down 0.73 percent at 13,222.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)