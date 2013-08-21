MUMBAI Aug 21 Indian soybean futures rose on
Wednesday on concerns heavy rainfall in the top producing Madhya
Pradesh state may damage the crop.
* Soyoil and rapeseed edged higher following a similar trend
in the overseas edible oil prices.
* The key October soybean contract ended up 2.37
percent at 3,324.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* The key September soyoil contract edged up 1.41
percent to 691.9 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for September ended 1.78 percent higher at 3,439 rupees
per 100 kg.
* At the Jaipur spot market in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up
19 rupees to 3,573 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged up as expectations a weak rupee
would revive exports offset ample supplies due to surplus
production in three straight years.
* The key September contract ended up 0.17 percent
at 3,026 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot sugar was steady at 3,060 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures rose as farmers held back supplies
on hopes of better prices offsetting higher area under
cultivation.
* The October contract ended 4.1 percent higher at
4,570 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Guar seed rose 254.5 rupees to 5,582.5 rupees per 100 kg
at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended up, tracking firm
cues from the local market where demand improved in the festive
season.
* The September contract for chana rose 2.87 percent
to close at 3,079 rupees per 100 kg.
* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the
coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.
* Spot chana rose 92 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures rose due to a drop in local supplies
and on fresh export demand.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September
delivery ended 1.61 percent higher at 5,050 rupees per
100 kg on the NCDEX.
* The spot market at Nizamabad was shut on Wednesday due to
a local festival.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand,
but expectations of better sowing in the leading cultivating
state due to ample rains restricted the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery
ended up 1.64 percent at 13,440 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 20 rupees to 13,480 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)