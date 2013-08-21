MUMBAI Aug 21 Indian soybean futures rose on Wednesday on concerns heavy rainfall in the top producing Madhya Pradesh state may damage the crop.

* Soyoil and rapeseed edged higher following a similar trend in the overseas edible oil prices.

* The key October soybean contract ended up 2.37 percent at 3,324.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The key September soyoil contract edged up 1.41 percent to 691.9 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September ended 1.78 percent higher at 3,439 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Jaipur spot market in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 19 rupees to 3,573 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged up as expectations a weak rupee would revive exports offset ample supplies due to surplus production in three straight years.

* The key September contract ended up 0.17 percent at 3,026 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar was steady at 3,060 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices offsetting higher area under cultivation.

* The October contract ended 4.1 percent higher at 4,570 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Guar seed rose 254.5 rupees to 5,582.5 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended up, tracking firm cues from the local market where demand improved in the festive season.

* The September contract for chana rose 2.87 percent to close at 3,079 rupees per 100 kg.

* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Spot chana rose 92 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose due to a drop in local supplies and on fresh export demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery ended 1.61 percent higher at 5,050 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The spot market at Nizamabad was shut on Wednesday due to a local festival.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand, but expectations of better sowing in the leading cultivating state due to ample rains restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery ended up 1.64 percent at 13,440 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 20 rupees to 13,480 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)