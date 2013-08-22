MUMBAI Aug 22 Indian soybean futures fell on Thursday due to profit-taking driven by estimates of higher output on expanded area under cultivation.

* The key October soybean contract ended down 1.40 percent at 3,278 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The key September soyoil contract fell 0.85 percent to 686.05 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September dropped 1.22 percent to 3,397 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 8.05 rupees to 700.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans jumped 53 rupees to 3,645 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 27 rupees to 3,600 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged down as ample supplies on the back of surplus production in three consecutive years offset hopes a weak rupee would revive exports.

* The key September contract slipped 0.16 percent to 3,021 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar slipped 6 rupees to 3,054 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to hopes of a bumper crop after farmers expanded the area under cultivation and as the weather is favourable.

* The October contract fell 0.66 percent to 4,540 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Guar seed rose 138.5 rupees to 5,721 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures ended down on hopes of better sowing due to good monsoon rains and expectations of higher summer-sown output.

* The September contract for chana ended down 1.33 percent at 3,042 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana rose 68 rupees to 3,218 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks and favourable weather, helping the progress of the sown crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery ended 1.86 percent lower at 4,956 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric rose 62 rupees to 5,068 rupees per 100 kg from the close on Aug. 19.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended weaker on hopes of higher sowing in leading cultivating state due to plentiful of rains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery ended down 0.89 percent at 13,320 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Unjha in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 120 rupees to 13,600 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)