MUMBAI Aug 23 Indian soybean futures ended higher on Friday, helped by concerns over crop damage in the top producing Madhya Pradesh state.

* The key October soybean contract ended up 1.42 percent at 3,324.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The key September soyoil contract ended up 0.12 percent at 686.90 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September rose 0.73 percent to 3,422 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 1.45 rupees to 699.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans jumped 11 rupees to 3,656 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 3,600 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures inched up as a weak rupee brightened the prospects for exports.

* The key September contract ended up 0.30 percent at 3,030 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar edged down 4 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to expectations of a bumper harvest from an expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* The October contract fell 1.54 percent to 4,470 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Guar seed fell 73.5 rupees to 5,647.5 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on hopes of improvement in local demand in the festive season, though expectations of higher sowing due to ample rains restricted the upside.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September contract for chana ended up 0.82 percent at 3,067 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 44 rupees to 3,174 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose due to a decline in spot supplies and on export demand, but higher carry-forward stocks capped the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery rose 0.97 percent to 5,004 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 8.5 rupees to 5,059.5 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down due to expectations of higher sowing in the leading cultivating state though export demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery edged down 0.04 percent to 13,315 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Unjha in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 40 rupees to 13,560 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)