MUMBAI Aug 26 Indian soyoil futures rose on
Monday to their highest in more than two months, while the
soybean contract hit a five-week high as gains in overseas
markets and concerns about local soybean output bolstered
sentiment.
* Malaysian palm oil futures surged to their highest in more
than two months as a hot spell in the U.S. Midwest threatened to
curb soybean yields and signalled tighter global edible oil
supplies.
* The key October soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 4 percent at 3,535
rupees per 100 kg, the highest level since July 19.
* Soybean yields are likely to drop due to heavy rainfall in
India's top producer Madhya Pradesh state, an industry official
said on Monday.
* India has sold 350,000 to 400,000 tonnes of new-crop
soymeal for shipment between October and December on prospects
of higher soybean production and a weak rupee, the official
said.
* The key September soyoil contract ended up 2.28
percent at 701.05 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 702 rupees
earlier in the day, the highest since June 21.
* The rapeseed contract for September jumped 2.43
percent to 3,536 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 1.50 rupees to 700.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans jumped
76 rupees to 3,777 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 38 rupees to 3,663 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest in two weeks after
the forecast of surplus production for a fourth straight year,
though hopes of an improvement in demand from local and overseas
buyers limited the downside.
* The key September contract closed down 0.50
percent at 3,016 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen to 3,006
rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Aug. 10.
* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, in
the marketing year beginning October 2013 may exceed the current
year's 25 million tonnes, on the back of good monsoon
rains.
* Spot sugar eased 3 rupees to 3,044 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures rose as farmers held back supplies
on hopes of better prices amid local buying, though higher area
under cultivation limited the upside.
* The October contract closed up 4.12 percent at
4,800 rupees per 100 kg.
* Some traders worry the quality of the crop could be hit if
leading cultivating states continue to get heavy rains in the
coming days.
* Guar seed rose 182 rupees to 5,955 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up due to a pick-up
in local demand in the festive season, though expectations of
higher sowing on good monsoon rains weighed on sentiment.
* The September contract for chana rose 1.28 percent
to 3,176 rupees per 100 kg.
* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the
coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.
* Spot chana rose 42 rupees to 3,292 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on overseas enquiries and some
improvement in local buying.
* The key September contract finished higher 0.82
percent at 5,136 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 100 rupees to
5,159 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose tracking firm cues
from the spot market while export demand also supported.
However, expectations of higher sowing in the leading
cultivating state capped the gains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery
edged up 0.63 percent at 13,577.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 75
rupees to 13,662.5 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)