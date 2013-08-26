MUMBAI Aug 26 Indian soyoil futures rose on Monday to their highest in more than two months, while the soybean contract hit a five-week high as gains in overseas markets and concerns about local soybean output bolstered sentiment.

* Malaysian palm oil futures surged to their highest in more than two months as a hot spell in the U.S. Midwest threatened to curb soybean yields and signalled tighter global edible oil supplies.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 4 percent at 3,535 rupees per 100 kg, the highest level since July 19.

* Soybean yields are likely to drop due to heavy rainfall in India's top producer Madhya Pradesh state, an industry official said on Monday.

* India has sold 350,000 to 400,000 tonnes of new-crop soymeal for shipment between October and December on prospects of higher soybean production and a weak rupee, the official said.

* The key September soyoil contract ended up 2.28 percent at 701.05 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 702 rupees earlier in the day, the highest since June 21.

* The rapeseed contract for September jumped 2.43 percent to 3,536 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 1.50 rupees to 700.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans jumped 76 rupees to 3,777 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 38 rupees to 3,663 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest in two weeks after the forecast of surplus production for a fourth straight year, though hopes of an improvement in demand from local and overseas buyers limited the downside.

* The key September contract closed down 0.50 percent at 3,016 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen to 3,006 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Aug. 10.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, in the marketing year beginning October 2013 may exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes, on the back of good monsoon rains.

* Spot sugar eased 3 rupees to 3,044 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices amid local buying, though higher area under cultivation limited the upside.

* The October contract closed up 4.12 percent at 4,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* Some traders worry the quality of the crop could be hit if leading cultivating states continue to get heavy rains in the coming days.

* Guar seed rose 182 rupees to 5,955 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up due to a pick-up in local demand in the festive season, though expectations of higher sowing on good monsoon rains weighed on sentiment.

* The September contract for chana rose 1.28 percent to 3,176 rupees per 100 kg.

* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Spot chana rose 42 rupees to 3,292 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on overseas enquiries and some improvement in local buying.

* The key September contract finished higher 0.82 percent at 5,136 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 100 rupees to 5,159 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose tracking firm cues from the spot market while export demand also supported. However, expectations of higher sowing in the leading cultivating state capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery edged up 0.63 percent at 13,577.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 75 rupees to 13,662.5 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)