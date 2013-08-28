MUMBAI, Aug 28 Indian soyoil futures jumped to a six-month high on Wednesday, while the soybean contract rose to its highest level in nearly six weeks, supported by a plunge in the rupee to a record low and as edible oil prices improved overseas. * The key October soybean contract ended up 3.59 percent at 3,684 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It had touched 3,698.50 rupees earlier in the session, the highest level since July 19. * The key September soyoil contract ended up 2.89 percent at 726.85 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 734.70 rupees earlier in the day, the highest since Feb. 20. * The rapeseed contract for September rose 2.31 percent to 3,585 rupees per 100 kg. * Most spot markets were closed on Wednesday due to a local festival. SUGAR Indian sugar futures edged up after hitting a six-week low on bargain buying, driven by hopes a record low rupee would revive exports. * The key September contract ended up 0.03 percent at 3,008 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen to 2,973 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since July 19. * Spot sugar was up 0.75 rupee at 3,038.85 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. * Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October, on the back of good monsoon rains. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on expectations of higher sowing in top producing Gujarat due to ample rains, though good demand from overseas buyers limited the downside. * The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery ended down 0.05 percent at 13,615 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Gujarat has received above average rainfall so far in this monsoon season. * Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carry-forward stocks, though export demand restricted the drop in prices. * The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery ended 0.94 percent lower at 5,062 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 38.70 rupees to 5,102.60 rupees per 100 kg. GUAR Indian guar seed futures hit their intra-day upper trading limit due to expectations of a delay in new season arrivals and on slack supplies from the old crop. * Farmers have held back supplies from the old crop on hopes of getting better prices later. * The October contract ended up 3.8 percent at 5,190 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Rajasthan, the top guar producing state, has received more rainfall than normal this season, weather department data showed. CHICK PEAS Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on value buying, while hopes of a pick-up in local demand in the festive season aided the upside. * The September contract for chana rose 0.15 percent to 3,132 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 15 percent from its contract high of 3,677 rupees on May 17 as of Tuesday's close. * Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. * Spot chana slipped 12.20 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)