MUMBAI Aug 29 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Thursday as plentiful rains in leading cultivating states raise prospects of better sowing in the winter.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery ended down 1.67 percent at 13,387.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far in this monsoon season.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose as rains in Rajasthan, the country's top producing state, raised concerns over the yield of the crop, while arrivals from new season supplies are also likely to be pushed back.

* Supplies have been low as farmers have held back guar from the old crop on hopes of getting better prices later.

* The October contract ended up 4.23 percent at 5,410 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on prospects of better sowing while higher area under summer-sown pulses and favourable weather also weighed on sentiment.

* The September contract for chana fell 2.78 percent to 3,045 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot chana fell 50 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to high carry-forward stocks, though hopes of some improvement in domestic buying in the festive season kept the downside limited.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery ended lower 1.54 percent at 4,984 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Turmeric sowing is almost complete in leading cultivating areas and the crop is in good condition, traders said.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged down on surplus supplies and lower-than-expected demand from overseas buyers despite a weak rupee.

* The key September contract ended down 0.30 percent at 2,999 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had fallen to 2,973 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since July 19.

* Spot sugar ended 5.65 rupees higher at 3,044.50 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped on profit-taking, driven by a fall in overseas edible oil prices and as the rupee recouped some of its losses.

* The key October soybean contract ended down 3.14 percent at 3,568.50 rupees per 100 kg. It had touched a high of 3,698 rupees in the previous session, the highest level since July 19.

* The key September soyoil contract ended down 1.49 percent at 716.05 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September fell 2.09 percent to 3,510 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil ended up 12.65 rupees at 718.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans ended up 31 rupees at 3,857 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 17.45 rupees to 3,693.30 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)