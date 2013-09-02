MUMBAI, Sept 2 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
fell on Monday on weak demand in spot markets and as the weather
improved in key oilseed-growing central and western states of
the country.
* Rapeseed futures edged higher on thin supplies in spot
markets.
* Rainfall is likely at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh
and Maharashtra, the top two soybean producing states, in the
next three days, the weather department said on Monday. Last
week heavy rainfall had raised concerns over output.
* The key October soybean contract closed down 1.25
percent at 3,426.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange.
* The key September soyoil contract fell 1.17
percent to 694.85 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for September rose 0.76 percent to 3,559 rupees per 100
kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 6.35 rupees at 699.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
dropped 102 rupees to 3,546 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged up 5 rupees to 3,682 rupees.
* As of Aug. 29, soybean cultivation took up 12.18 million
hectares in India compared with 10.68 million hectares a year
earlier, farm ministry data showed last week.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged higher on hopes festivals would
lift local demand and a weak rupee might boost overseas sales,
though ample supplies capped the upside.
* The key October contract ended up 0.30 percent at
3,032 rupees per 100 kg.
* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The
rupee hit a record low last week.
* Spot sugar edged up 2 rupees to 3,034 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is
expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the
marketing year beginning October, on the back of good monsoon
rains.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures hit their intra-day upper trading
limit as farmers held back supplies and on concerns over the
yield due to excessive rains.
* The October contract ended 4.1 percent higher at
6,100 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar rose 525
rupees to 7,725 rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers in Rajasthan had sown guar on 3.4 million hectares
as of Aug. 22 against 2.7 million hectares in the same period a
year ago, data from the state farm department showed.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures erased early gains to end
lower on ample supplies and hopes higher rainfall in top
producing Madhya Pradesh state would boost sowing of the new
season crop.
* The September chana contract finished down 0.53
percent at 3,190 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect local demand for chana flour to pick up in
the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.
* Spot chana was steady at 3,265 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures jumped due to robust
demand in spot markets from local and overseas buyers.
* The key September contract jumped 3.82 percent to
14,195 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was up 169
rupees at 13,775 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose due to local and overseas
demand, though mounting stocks capped the upside.
* The key September contract rose 0.61 percent to
5,264 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric was 105
rupees higher at 5,175 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)