MUMBAI, Sept 2 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Monday on weak demand in spot markets and as the weather improved in key oilseed-growing central and western states of the country.

* Rapeseed futures edged higher on thin supplies in spot markets.

* Rainfall is likely at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the top two soybean producing states, in the next three days, the weather department said on Monday. Last week heavy rainfall had raised concerns over output.

* The key October soybean contract closed down 1.25 percent at 3,426.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key September soyoil contract fell 1.17 percent to 694.85 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September rose 0.76 percent to 3,559 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 6.35 rupees at 699.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 102 rupees to 3,546 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged up 5 rupees to 3,682 rupees.

* As of Aug. 29, soybean cultivation took up 12.18 million hectares in India compared with 10.68 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed last week.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on hopes festivals would lift local demand and a weak rupee might boost overseas sales, though ample supplies capped the upside.

* The key October contract ended up 0.30 percent at 3,032 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The rupee hit a record low last week.

* Spot sugar edged up 2 rupees to 3,034 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October, on the back of good monsoon rains.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures hit their intra-day upper trading limit as farmers held back supplies and on concerns over the yield due to excessive rains.

* The October contract ended 4.1 percent higher at 6,100 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar rose 525 rupees to 7,725 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers in Rajasthan had sown guar on 3.4 million hectares as of Aug. 22 against 2.7 million hectares in the same period a year ago, data from the state farm department showed.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures erased early gains to end lower on ample supplies and hopes higher rainfall in top producing Madhya Pradesh state would boost sowing of the new season crop.

* The September chana contract finished down 0.53 percent at 3,190 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect local demand for chana flour to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Spot chana was steady at 3,265 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures jumped due to robust demand in spot markets from local and overseas buyers.

* The key September contract jumped 3.82 percent to 14,195 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was up 169 rupees at 13,775 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to local and overseas demand, though mounting stocks capped the upside.

* The key September contract rose 0.61 percent to 5,264 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric was 105 rupees higher at 5,175 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)