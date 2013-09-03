MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures jumped on Tuesday on gains in the world market, a weak rupee and an expected rise in edible oil demand in the coming weeks due to festivals.

* U.S. soybeans rose more than 3 percent as updated weather models forecast a hot, dry weather across the Midwest, raising fears of potential yield loss.

* The key October soybean contract closed up 4.01 percent at 3,564 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* India has sold 350,000 tonnes to 400,000 tonnes of new-crop soymeal for shipment between October and December on prospects of higher soybean production and a weak rupee, an industry official said last week.

* The key September soyoil contract jumped 2.71 percent to 713.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September rose 2.47 percent to 3,647 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Tuesday.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 4.35 rupees at 703.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 22 rupees to 3,568 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 40 rupees to 3,722 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged lower on ample supplies due to surplus production for three straight years, though expectations that festivals would lift local demand and a weak rupee might boost overseas sales, limited the downside.

* The key October contract ended down 0.23 percent at 3,025 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The rupee was trading near its record low hit last week.

* Spot sugar rose 6 rupees to 3,040 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose by daily maximum limit, tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand was good from stockists and millers, while thin supplies also aided sentiment.

* The October contract finished 4.10 percent higher at 6,350 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar jumped 315 rupees to 8,040 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to weak demand and a likely rise in the acreage.

* Chickpea is a winter-sown crop. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September chana contract eased 0.85 percent to 3,163 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 40 rupees to 3,225 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a likely rise in acreage under the spice, though a pick-up in demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery closed down 0.42 percent at 14,322.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was up 164 rupees at 13,939 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far this monsoon season. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carry-forward stocks and on favourable weather.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues till August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins from January.

* The key October contract dropped 1.56 percent to 5,284 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric was 43 rupees higher at 5,218 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)