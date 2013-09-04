MUMBAI, Sept 4 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Wednesday due to a recovery in the rupee, drop in overseas oilseeds prices and on favourable local weather.

* Chicago soybeans fell over 1 percent, losing around half of Tuesday's sharp gains, after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed crop damage after dry weather was no worse than expected in key grain belts.

* The key October soybean contract closed down 0.15 percent at 3,558.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* As of Aug. 29, soybean was cultivated in 12.18 million hectares in India compared with 10.68 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed last week.

* The key October soyoil contract fell 2.07 percent to 687.45 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October dropped 2.25 percent to 3,606 rupees per 100 kg.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee staged a sharp recovery on Wednesday after suspected heavy dollar selling by the central bank.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 2.50 rupees at 701 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 32 rupees to 3,600 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 22 rupees to 3,700 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest in a week on ample supplies and as dealers were struggling to sign new export deals.

* The key October contract closed down 0.30 percent at 3,016 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,001 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Aug. 28.

* Spot sugar fell 15 rupees to 3,025 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October, on the back of good monsoon rains.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose due to slack local supplies as farmers held back on hopes of better prices amid demand from millers.

* The October contract ended 1.89 percent higher at 6,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 204 rupees to 7,836 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower on expectations of higher output as ample rains seen aiding sowing operations in the winter, while weak local demand also weighed on sentiment.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The October chana contract ended down 2.14 percent at 3,154 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 64 rupees to 3,161 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as expectations of higher area under cultivation on good soil moisture dampened local demand.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far this monsoon season. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery closed down 3 percent at 13,892.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 76.5 rupees to 13,862.5 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks, sluggish demand from local buyers and favourable weather for the growth of the sown crop.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues till August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins from January.

* The key October contract dropped 1.48 percent to 5,206 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 50 rupees to 5,168 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)