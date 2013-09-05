MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Thursday on higher supplies in spot markets and a stronger rupee, while rapeseed edged higher on thin supplies.

* As of Aug. 29, soybean was cultivated in 12.18 million hectares in India compared with 10.68 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed last week.

* The key October soybean contract closed down 0.66 percent at 3,535 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key October soyoil contract fell 0.83 percent to 681.75 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October rose 0.61 percent to 3,628 rupees per 100 kg.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee gained its most in a week on Thursday after the new central bank chief, Raghuram Rajan, unveiled a spate of measures to attract more inflows.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 3.25 rupees at 697.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 32 rupees to 3,568 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 9 rupees to 3,691 rupees.

* India's soymeal exports in August rose about three quarters from a month ago as a weak rupee made shipments more competitive and demand from Europe picked up.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses on a forecast of surplus production for a fourth straight year amid weak demand for exports.

* The key October contract finished down 0.13 percent at 3,012 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October, higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar rose 6 rupees to 3,031 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures jumped due to slack local supplies amid a pick-up in demand from stockists and millers.

* Farmers have held up supplies on hopes of a further rise in prices as the new harvest would take around 20 days to come into the market.

* The October contract closed 3.25 percent higher at 6,680 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar rose 445 rupees to 8,282 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose after three days of losses on value buying, though hopes of better sowing in the winter weighed on sentiment.

* The October chana contract closed up 0.48 percent at 3,169 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect local demand for chana flour to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Spot chana fell 11 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended steady as overseas demand offset prospects of better sowing due to good rains.

* The key October contract ended up 0.08 percent at 13,902.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was down 35 rupees at 13,828 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far this monsoon. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on lower-level buying and export demand, though mounting stocks limited the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery finished up 1.11 percent at 5,264 rupees per 100 kg. It had lost 1.48 percent in the previous session.

* Turmeric sowing is complete in the top growing areas and the weather is favourable for the crop's growth, traders said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)