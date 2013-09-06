MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures eased on Friday on higher area under oilseeds and a
rebound in the rupee, though gains in the world market and
healthy overseas demand for soymeal limited the downside.
* As of Aug. 29, soybean was cultivated on 12.18 million
hectares in India compared with 10.68 million hectares a year
earlier, farm ministry data showed last week.
* The key October soybean contract closed down 0.37
percent at 3,522 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* The key October soyoil contract fell 0.38 percent
to 679.15 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for
October dropped 0.80 percent to 3,599 rupees per 100 kg.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims
returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee rallied for a
second consecutive session on Friday to its strongest against
the dollar in nearly two weeks.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 3.60 rupees at 694.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
11 rupees to 3,579 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 13 rupees to 3,678 rupees.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, posting their
fourth straight weekly gain, as a weaker ringgit continued to
attract more buyers.
SUGAR:
Indian sugar futures ended steady as a likely rise in demand
due to festivals offset surplus production and concerns that the
strengthening rupee would make new export deals difficult.
* The key October contract finished down 0.03
percent at 3,011 rupees per 100 kg.
* Demand is likely to rise in spot markets in the coming
weeks due to festivals like Ganesh Chathurthi, dealers said.
* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is
expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the
marketing year beginning October, higher than the local demand
of around 23 million tonnes.
* Spot sugar edged up 2 rupees to 3,033 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
GUAR SEED:
Indian guar seed futures jumped as farmers held back
supplies on hopes of better prices.
* The October contract closed 4 percent higher at
7,000 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 436
rupees to 7,845 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA:
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged down as sowing is
expected to be higher in the winter months due to sufficient
moisture in the soil.
* The October chana contract closed down 0.25
percent at 3,161 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect local demand for chana flour to pick up in
the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.
* Spot chana eased by 10 rupees to 3,140 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
TURMERIC:
Indian turmeric futures fell on expectations of higher
output as weather is conducive for the crop.
* The key October contract fell 2.01 percent to
5,158 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric was up 1 rupee at 5,170 rupees
per 100 kg.
JEERA:
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures dropped due to higher
stocks and expectations of better sowing due to good rains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery
closed down 1.11 percent at 13,747.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was down 53
rupees at 13,775 rupees per 100 kg.
* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received
above-average rainfall so far this monsoon. Jeera is a winter
crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the
land for sowing.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)