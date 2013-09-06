MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased on Friday on higher area under oilseeds and a rebound in the rupee, though gains in the world market and healthy overseas demand for soymeal limited the downside.

* As of Aug. 29, soybean was cultivated on 12.18 million hectares in India compared with 10.68 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed last week.

* The key October soybean contract closed down 0.37 percent at 3,522 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key October soyoil contract fell 0.38 percent to 679.15 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October dropped 0.80 percent to 3,599 rupees per 100 kg.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee rallied for a second consecutive session on Friday to its strongest against the dollar in nearly two weeks.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 3.60 rupees at 694.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 11 rupees to 3,579 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 13 rupees to 3,678 rupees.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, posting their fourth straight weekly gain, as a weaker ringgit continued to attract more buyers.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures ended steady as a likely rise in demand due to festivals offset surplus production and concerns that the strengthening rupee would make new export deals difficult.

* The key October contract finished down 0.03 percent at 3,011 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand is likely to rise in spot markets in the coming weeks due to festivals like Ganesh Chathurthi, dealers said.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October, higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar edged up 2 rupees to 3,033 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR SEED:

Indian guar seed futures jumped as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices.

* The October contract closed 4 percent higher at 7,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 436 rupees to 7,845 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA:

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged down as sowing is expected to be higher in the winter months due to sufficient moisture in the soil.

* The October chana contract closed down 0.25 percent at 3,161 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect local demand for chana flour to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Spot chana eased by 10 rupees to 3,140 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures fell on expectations of higher output as weather is conducive for the crop.

* The key October contract fell 2.01 percent to 5,158 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric was up 1 rupee at 5,170 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA:

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures dropped due to higher stocks and expectations of better sowing due to good rains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery closed down 1.11 percent at 13,747.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was down 53 rupees at 13,775 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above-average rainfall so far this monsoon. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)