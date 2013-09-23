MUMBAI, Sept 23 Indian soybean futures rose on Monday as late monsoon rains over the growing areas of central India are expected to delay the harvest of the crop.

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the country's top two soybean producing states, received heavy rainfall in the last three days.

* The key October soybeans contract closed 0.94 percent up at 3,432.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* India could export as much as 5 million tonnes of soymeal in the year from Oct. 1, 2013, a rise of about 25 percent on the previous year, as Asia's top exporter of the animal feed finds strong demand from Iran and Thailand.

* The key October soyoil contract jumped 1.29 percent to 661.85 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged up 0.32 percent to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 40 rupees to 3,508 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 5.75 rupees to 669.90 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 15.5 rupees to 3,600 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell due to expectations of higher output in the new season beginning October and substantially higher stocks with mills.

* The key November contract closed 0.27 percent lower at 2,945 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the season starting October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains have helped boost yields of the standing cane crop.

* India's carry-over stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 may jump to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier.

* Spot sugar was up 2 rupees at 2,991 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged higher on lower-level buying on hopes demand in the spot market would improve in the next few weeks due to festivals, though ample stocks limited the upside.

* The October chana contract finished up 1.12 percent at 3,077 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for chana dal and flour usually goes up during the country's peak festival season, which runs from August to mid-November.

* Spot chana nudged up a rupee to 3,087 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell by more-than 3 percent due to a likely rise in supplies in the next few weeks from the new season crop, which is expected to be at a record high.

* The November contract closed down 3.33 percent at 6,100 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 137 rupees to 6,307 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has been closely monitoring price fluctuation in the guar seed and gum futures and has asked exchanges to find out the reason behind price volatility in the last few weeks, FMC chairman Ramesh Abhishek, said.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures eased on mounting stocks and prospects of higher sowing.

* Jeera, or cumin seeds, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery closed down 1.68 percent at 13,037.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 70 rupees to 13,495 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures eased as mounting stocks and favourable weather for the sown crop weighed on sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery finished 0.25 percent lower at 4,878 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric nudged up a rupee to 4,941 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)