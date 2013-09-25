MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher on Wednesday on hopes demand will improve in the coming weeks due to festivals, though a drop in overseas edible oil prices and a likely rise in soybean supplies in the local spot markets weighed.

* The key October soybeans contract closed 0.61 percent higher at 3,457.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key October soyoil contract ended 0.78 percent up at 667.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October jumped 1.63 percent to 3,560 rupees per 100 kg.

* India could export as much as 5 million tonnes of soymeal in the year from Oct. 1, 2013, a rise of about 25 percent on the previous year, as Asia's top exporter of the animal feed finds strong demand from Iran and Thailand.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 4 rupees to 3,473 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil eased 0.75 rupee to 671.95 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged higher by 10 rupees to 3,620 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady after hitting a contract low as bargain buying offset higher carry-forward stocks and forecast of surplus production for the fourth straight year.

* The key November contract closed unchanged at 2,939 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 2,932 rupees earlier in the day.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the season starting October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains are set to boost cane yields, a leading industry body said.

* India's carry-over stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 may jump to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier.

* Spot sugar rose by 10 rupees to 2,986 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell due to higher carry forward stocks and sluggish demand in the spot market, while rains raised the prospects of a better crop.

* The November contract finished down 1.89 percent at 5,710 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot guar fell 53 rupees to 6,087 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose, expecting an improvement in demand due to festivals, though prospects of better sowing capped the upside.

* The October chana contract climbed up 0.39 percent at 3,068 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing will begin in October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall, that would smoothen the sowing process.

* Spot chana edged up 2 rupees to 3,092 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures hit a contract low due to mounting stocks, weak demand in the spot market and favourable weather for the sown crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery finished 1.01 percent lower at 4,678 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,610 rupees.

* Spot turmeric fell 52 rupees to 4,853 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on overseas demand though expectations of better sowing in the winter months and higher stocks capped the gains.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery jumped 0.89 percent to 13,100 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 23 rupees to 13,461 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)