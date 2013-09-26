MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian sugar futures hit a contract low on Thursday on sluggish demand from bulk consumers, higher carry-forward stocks and as the industry expects surplus production for a fourth straight year starting from October.

* The key November contract closed down 0.44 percent at 2,926 rupees ($47.14) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a low of 2,921 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot sugar was 4 rupees higher at 2,990 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output is expected at 25 million tonnes in the season starting October, up from 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains are set to boost cane yields, a leading industry body said.

* India's carry-over stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 may jump to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier.

OISLEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased on a drop in overseas edible oil prices and a strong rupee, though a likely rise in demand due to festivals limited the downside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third straight day on Thursday, dipping to their lowest in more than a month, as concern over surging Southeast Asian supply of the tropical oil kept investors on edge.

* The key October soybeans contract fell 0.46 percent to 3,441.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee rose on Thursday.

* The key October soyoil contract ended 0.46 percent down at 664.65 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged down 0.11 percent to 3,556 rupees per 100 kg.

* India will celebrate a few key festivals like Dussehra and Diwali in the next two months, when typically edible oil consumption rises.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans edged up 14 rupees to 3,487 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 0.50 rupee to 672.45 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 39 rupees to 3,659 rupees.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose after five sessions of losses on bargain-buying while concerns over the quality of the crop in Gujarat due to rains also supported the upside.

* The November contract finished up 1.58 percent at 5,800 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 26 percent between Sept. 12 and Sept. 25.

* Spot guar rose 333 rupees to 6,420 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on higher stocks and expectations of better sowing in the winter months.

* The October chana contract fell 1.96 percent to 3,008 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop and sowing will begin in October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which would smoothen the sowing process.

* Spot chana rose 21 rupees to 3,113 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures hit a contract low on higher carry forward stocks, weak local demand and proper growth of the sown crop on conducive weather conditions.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery ended 1.45 percent lower at 4,610 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,590 rupees.

* Spot turmeric fell 27 rupees to 4,827 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures erased early gains to end lower on prospects of better sowing in the winter months and higher stocks.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery closed down 0.92 percent at 12,980 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 39 rupees to 13,421 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. ($1 = 62.07 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)