MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday to their lowest in more than 15 months, hammered by weak demand from local and overseas buyers amid excess supply.

* The key November contract closed down 0.79 percent at 2,903 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The contract fell to 2,900 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since June 20, 2012.

* Spot sugar was 15 rupees lower at 2,975 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output is expected at 25 million tonnes in the season starting October, up from 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains are set to boost cane yields, a leading industry body said.

* In 2012/13, mills could export only a small amount of sugar due to lower global prices.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures fell on expectations of higher arrivals next month in local markets, while rapeseed declined on higher stocks.

* The key October soybean contract fell 0.29 percent to 3,431.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key October soyoil contract rose 0.85 percent to 670.30 rupees per 10 kg following gains in the world market, while the October contract for rapeseed eased 0.11 percent to 3,552 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 15 rupees to 3,472 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged up 0.05 rupee to 672.50 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 9.10 rupees to 3,650 rupees.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on expectations of higher output after farmers expanded the area under cultivation, mounting carry-forward stocks and weak overseas demand.

* The November contract finished down 3.79 percent at 5,580 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot guar fell 95 rupees to 6,325 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on slack local demand, higher stocks and expectations of better sowing.

* Estimates of higher output of summer-sown or kharif pulses due to good rains also weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01 million tonnes for 2013-14.

* The October chana contract closed 3.5 percent lower at 2,903 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 63 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures hit a contract low on higher carry forward stocks, weak local demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery ended 0.56 percent lower at 4,584 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,562 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot turmeric fell 16 rupees to 4,811 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures ended steady after hitting a contract low as bargain buying offset prospects of better sowing in the winter months.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery closed up 0.06 percent at 12,987.50 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 12,850 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot jeera fell 9 rupees to 13,413 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)