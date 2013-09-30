MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian soybean futures jumped more than 2 percent on Monday due to lower supplies in spot markets and concerns over heavy rainfall in top producing states.

* Soyoil and rapeseed rose on a likely rise in edible oil demand during the key festivals in the next two months.

* The key October soybeans contract ended up 2.51 percent at 3,531 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The key October soyoil contract was higher 1.98 percent at 686.20 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged up 0.73 percent to 3,581 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans edged up 20 rupees to 3,511 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 8.95 rupees to 682.85 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 10.5 rupees to 3,652.5 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady after hitting a 15-month low last week on hopes lower prices would spur demand during the festive season and lift exports.

* Sugar prices in India have been under pressure in the last few months due to surplus supplies and weak demand from bulk consumers.

* The key November contract ended at 2,891 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell to 2,887 rupees last week, the lowest level since June 2012.

* Spot sugar rose 9 rupees to 2,979 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell more than 3 percent on expectations of a bumper crop due to higher area under cultivation and ample rains, while large carry-forward stocks also weighed on prices.

* The November contract ended down 3.70 percent at 5,470 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 283 rupees to 6,233 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged down on expectations of better sowing and mounting stocks.

* The October chana contract slipped 0.10 percent to 2,889 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana rose 59 rupees to 3,009 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures hit a contract low due to higher stocks and on expectations of better sowing in the winter.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery fell 0.79 percent to 12,837.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a contract low of 12,762.5 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot jeera rose 34 rupees to 13,444 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on buying at lower prices, supported by overseas demand, though higher carry-forward stocks limited the upside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery rose 0.43 percent to 4,632 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell nearly 13 percent between Sept. 3 and Sept. 28.

* Spot turmeric edged down 7 rupees to 4,804 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)