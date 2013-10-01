MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday on concerns over rainfall in leading cultivating states and on expectations of a rise in edible oil demand during the festival season.

* The key November soybean contract ended up 0.25 percent at 3,566 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The key November soyoil contract rose 0.92 percent to 687.30 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for November fell 0.52 percent to 3,622 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 5 rupees to 3,506 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 3.9 rupees to 686.75 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 14.5 rupees to 3,638 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on expectations of an improvement in demand in local spot markets due to festivals and a sharp jump in overseas prices that could lift exports.

* The key November contract ended up 0.10 percent at 2,894 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell to 2,887 rupees last week, the lowest level since June 2012.

* Spot sugar fell 13 rupees to 2,966 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to some buying at lower levels on expectations of a pick-up in local demand ahead of festivals but prospects of higher sowing and large stocks limited the upside.

* The October chana contract ended up 0.14 percent at 2,893 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana edged down 9 rupees to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell on approaching supplies from the new season harvest amid weak demand and large carry-forward stocks.

* The November contract fell 3.66 percent to 5,260 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 166 rupees to 6,067 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose on some overseas demand and expectations of a pick-up in local demand in the festive season, though favourable weather for the sown crop and higher carry-forward stocks limited the upside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery ended 1.86 percent higher at 4,718 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric edged down 4 rupees to 4,800 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on value buying, supported by export demand though higher stocks and expectations of better sowing in the winter weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery ended up 0.25 percent at 12,870 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 44 rupees to 13,400 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)