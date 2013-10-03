MUMBAI Oct 3 Indian soybean futures fell on Thursday on profit-taking as a stronger rupee made soymeal exports less attractive, though edible oil processors bought new harvest before the start of the festive season.

* The key November soybean contract ended down 0.18 percent at 3,559.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The key November soyoil contract fell 2 percent to 673.55 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for November dropped 1.55 percent to 3,566 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 28 rupees to 3,534 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 5.75 rupees to 692.5 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 12 rupees to 3,626 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady on bargain-buying, driven by expectations that upcoming festivals would lift demand though excess supply weighed on sentiment.

* Sugar prices in India have been under pressure in the last few months due to surplus supplies and weak demand from bulk consumers.

* The key November contract ended steady at 2,893 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell to 2,887 rupees last week, the lowest since June 2012.

* Spot sugar fell 13 rupees to 2,953 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures hit their intraday lower limit on expectations of increased supplies in the coming weeks from the new season harvest, expectations of a bumper crop and subdued demand.

* Arrivals from the new season harvest start from October and peak gradually in the following weeks.

* The November contract fell 3.62 percent to 5,060 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 443 rupees to 5,624 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to a pick-up in local buying and on expectations of further improvement in demand ahead of festivals, though prospects of higher sowing and large stocks capped the upside.

* The October chana contract ended up 0.31 percent at 2,902 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana edged up 18 rupees to 3,018 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures hit a contract low due to higher supply at a time of weak demand and as ample rains raise prospects of better sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery ended down 2.04 percent at 12,607.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 12,560 rupees.

* Spot jeera fell 58 rupees to 13,342 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to favourable weather for the sown crop and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery dropped 0.72 percent to 4,684 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 97 rupees to 4,897 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)