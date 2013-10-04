MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian soybean futures fell on Friday as gains in the rupee hurt the prospects of returns from soymeal exports in Asia's leading supplier of the animal feed.

* The soybean contract gave up initial gains as the rupee rose to a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar.

* The key November soybean contract ended down 0.49 percent at 3,542 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key November soyoil contract fell 0.18 percent to close at 672.30 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for November rose 0.36 percent to 3,579 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 12 rupees to 3,614 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were flat as expectations that upcoming festivals would lift demand and a rise in overseas prices would help exports offset ample supplies.

* The key November contract ended up 0.14 percent at 2,897 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell to 2,887 rupees on Sept. 28, the lowest since June 2012.

* Spot sugar fell 8 rupees to 2,945 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on bargain-buying and concerns about the crop in Gujarat due to heavy rains.

* Excess rains in Gujarat are likely to damage the crop and hurt quality, though overall production is expected to be higher because of an expanded area under cultivation in the top producer state Rajasthan.

* The November contract ended up 3.75 percent at 5,250 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 34 percent between Sept. 12 and Oct. 3.

* Spot guar rose 231 rupees to 5,855 rupees per 100 kg in Jodhpur.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended steady due to higher stocks and prospects of better sowing, but some improvement in local demand ahead of festivals supported sentiment.

* The October chana contract edged down 0.07 percent to end at 2,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana edged up 12 rupees to 3,030 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures bounced back from a contract low hit early on Friday on some value-buying, though higher spot supplies and prospects of better sowing due to ample rains weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery ended up 0.81 percent at 12,710 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 12,550 rupees earlier in the day.

* The October contract fell more than 10 percent between Sept. 3 and Oct. 3.

* Spot jeera fell 63 rupees to 13,279 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on fresh demand for exports and expectations of a pick-up in local demand ahead of key festivals, though higher carry-forward stocks limited the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery ended 1.41 percent higher at 4,750 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)