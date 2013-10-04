MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian soybean futures fell on
Friday as gains in the rupee hurt the prospects of returns from
soymeal exports in Asia's leading supplier of the animal feed.
* The soybean contract gave up initial gains as the rupee
rose to a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar.
* The key November soybean contract ended down 0.49
percent at 3,542 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* The key November soyoil contract fell 0.18 percent
to close at 672.30 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for November rose 0.36 percent to 3,579 rupees per 100
kg.
* At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 12 rupees to 3,614
rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures were flat as expectations that upcoming
festivals would lift demand and a rise in overseas prices would
help exports offset ample supplies.
* The key November contract ended up 0.14 percent at
2,897 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell to 2,887
rupees on Sept. 28, the lowest since June 2012.
* Spot sugar fell 8 rupees to 2,945 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures rose on bargain-buying and concerns
about the crop in Gujarat due to heavy rains.
* Excess rains in Gujarat are likely to damage the crop and
hurt quality, though overall production is expected to be higher
because of an expanded area under cultivation in the top
producer state Rajasthan.
* The November contract ended up 3.75 percent at
5,250 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 34
percent between Sept. 12 and Oct. 3.
* Spot guar rose 231 rupees to 5,855 rupees per 100 kg in
Jodhpur.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended steady due to
higher stocks and prospects of better sowing, but some
improvement in local demand ahead of festivals supported
sentiment.
* The October chana contract edged down 0.07 percent
to end at 2,900 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot chana edged up 12 rupees to 3,030 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
SPICES
Indian jeera futures bounced back from a contract low hit
early on Friday on some value-buying, though higher spot
supplies and prospects of better sowing due to ample rains
weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery
ended up 0.81 percent at 12,710 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 12,550 rupees earlier in
the day.
* The October contract fell more than 10 percent between
Sept. 3 and Oct. 3.
* Spot jeera fell 63 rupees to 13,279 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on fresh demand for exports and
expectations of a pick-up in local demand ahead of key
festivals, though higher carry-forward stocks limited the
upside.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October
delivery ended 1.41 percent higher at 4,750 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)